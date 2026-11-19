Three Vietnamese students recently claimed bronze medals in the Malaysia Techlympics 2026 Grand Finals.

Students from Nguyen Cong Tru High School in Thong Tay Hoi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City receive their bronze medals at the Malaysia Techlympics 2026 Grand Finals.

Organized by Malaysia's Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI), the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) competition attracted participants from multiple countries.

In the final round, the Vietnamese contingent secured bronze medals in the Drone category across both the primary and secondary divisions.

Specifically, in the primary division, Vo Nguyen Vuong An, a fourth-grade student at Vinschool Grand Park Primary School in Long Binh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, earned a bronze medal.

Similarly, in the secondary division, Le Manh Tuong and Le Duc Tai, 11th- and 10th-grade students of Nguyen Cong Tru High School in Thong Tay Hoi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, also clinched a bronze medal in the finals.

Winning accolades in both divisions underscores Vietnamese students' ability to apply scientific and technological skills to solve real-world problems while demonstrating their growing competitive composure on international stages.

Vo Nguyen Vuong An, a fourth-grade student at Vinschool Grand Park Primary School in Long Binh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, earns a bronze medal.

Before the international finals, the contestants competed in the Vietnam Techlympics 2026 national round, co-organized by the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Incubation Center, the STEM TOWN Science and Technology Center, and the TiimEdu Education Center.

In preparation for the global event, the students underwent intensive training at the STEM TOWN Science and Technology Center to hone their drone-piloting skills, handle practical scenarios, and familiarize themselves with competitive environments—bolstering their hands-on capabilities and confidence ahead of the finals in Malaysia.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh