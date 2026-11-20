Delegations of HCMC leaders visited, extended congratulations to educators, educational institutions, the families of outstanding teachers, expressing appreciation for their contributions to education and training in the city and across the country.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits and presents gifts to students of Can Thanh Special School. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to mark the 44th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day on November 20.

A delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, visited and congratulated the Can Thanh Special School in Can Gio Commune, as well as the Thanh An Kindergarten, Primary, Secondary, and High Schools in Thanh An Commune.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents gifts to students at Thanh An Kindergarten. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc visits and encourages students under the Thanh An Border Guard Station's island commune student support program. (Photo: SGGP)

At Can Thanh Special School, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc congratulated the school's staff and commended the teachers' compassion, perseverance, and dedication in caring for and educating students with disabilities.

During visits to the schools in Thanh An, the Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee inquired after and encouraged administrators, teachers, and staff, acknowledging their commitment to staying on the job and caring for students despite persistent challenges in transportation, living conditions, and access to essential services in the island commune. He urged the schools to continue improving the quality of teaching and learning and to build a safe, welcoming environment, with a focus on moral education, life skills, self-reliance, and resilience. He noted that learning and training should be tailored to each age group and educational level to equip students with knowledge, skills, and a sense of responsibility towards themselves, their families, and the community.

On this occasion, the delegation presented 41 gifts to teachers, staff, and students at the Can Thanh Special School; 82 gifts to teachers and staff and 60 to students at the schools in Thanh An; and 28 gifts to students supported under the Border Guard Station's adoption program.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders present gifts to staff and teachers at schools in Thanh An Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, led a delegation to visit and congratulate Mr. Nguyen Huynh Phung, former Director of the Department of Education and Training of the former provinces of Song Be and Binh Duong from 1991 to 2000, in Phu Loi Ward.

In a separate visit, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Nguyen Van Tho, led a delegation to visit the family of the late People's Teacher and Associate Professor Dr. Huynh Van Hoang in An Dong Ward. Mr. Tho offered incense in memory of the late educator and inquired after the health and well-being of his widow, Pham Thi Thanh Man, and their family.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong presents flowers to congratulate and pay tribute to Mr. Nguyen Huynh Phung on Vietnamese Teachers' Day. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh presents flowers to pay tribute to the family of late educator Vo Van An. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh led a delegation to visit the families of the late educators Nguyen Van Duong and Vo Van An in Ba Ria Ward. Both teachers taught at Van Luong School between 1955 and 1962, an institution that educated the children of regrouped cadres and patriotic citizens, with more than 200 of its students leaving school to join the resistance.

A delegation headed by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Truong Minh Huy Vu, visited and extended congratulations to People's Teacher and Professor Dr. Ngo Van Le, former Party Secretary and former Rector of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu visits and congratulates People's Teacher and Professor Dr. Ngo Van Le. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, member of the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Universities and Colleges in Ho Chi Minh City, accompanied a delegation to visit and congratulate the Ho Chi Minh City University of Education and the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH). During a visit to the Academy of Politics Region II, Mr. Duong Anh Duc extended congratulations to its educators and administrators, acknowledging the institution's contributions to cadre training and political theory research. The delegation also visited and congratulated the staff and lecturers of the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy.

Another delegation led by Standing Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Information and Education, Le Van Minh, visited and congratulated the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy and Hoa Lu Secondary School in Tang Nhon Phu Ward.

Standing Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Information and Education Le Van Minh presents gifts from Ho Chi Minh City to leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation poses for a commemorative photo with representatives of Hoa Lu Secondary School. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, accompanied a delegation to visit and congratulate People's Teacher and Associate Professor Dr. Ho Thanh Phong, former Rector of the International University under VNU-HCM. At the meeting, Mr. Tan expressed his gratitude and voiced hope that Professor Dr. Ho Thanh Phong would continue sharing his research findings to contribute to the city's development.

The delegation subsequently visited the family of the late People's Teacher and Professor Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Giao, where Mr. Tan inquired after and presented flowers to his widow, Vu Thi Quy. Professor Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Giao previously served as Rector of the Ho Chi Minh City University of General Sciences and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations.

Meanwhile, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Thanh Xuan, visited the family of the late Associate Professor Dr. Tran Chi Dao, former Deputy Minister of Education and Training and former President of VNU-HCM.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan (3rd, L) and the delegation present flowers and gifts to congratulate Associate Professor Dr. Ho Thanh Phong (2nd, R). (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan (3rd,R) and the delegation present flowers and gifts to Vu Thi Quy, widow of the late Professor Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Giao (4th, R). (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Thanh Xuan, visits and extends congratulations to the family of the late Associate Professor Dr. Tran Chi Dao. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh