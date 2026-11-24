Introducing poetry through digital technology at the Museum of Royal Antiquities in Hue (Photo: SGGP)

Today, for the first time, workers across the country are enjoying a full-pay day off to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day on November 24. In recent days, cultural activities have been held across the country, drawing large crowds of locals and visitors alike.

From the vibrant showcase of Northern Vietnamese culture around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi, the heritage and royal arts of the former imperial capital of Hue to the lively and open atmosphere of Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Ho Chi Minh City, cultural traditions from all three regions have come to life in bustling public spaces that bring people together.

Students experience the traditional craft of decorating conical hats at the “Great National Unity Festival – Colors of Vietnamese Culture” on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

A parade featuring approximately 4,000 participants on November 21 was a highlight of the Vietnam Culture Day program in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

A Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) performance at the second Ca Mau Province Southern Amateur Music Festival 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors explore an exhibition space showcasing the history and development of Thanh Ha pottery village in Hoi An Tay Ward, Da Nang City. (Photo: SGGP)

Artisans perform cong chieng (Central Highlands gong music) at a street festival in Gia Lai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh