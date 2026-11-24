Vietnam celebrates inaugural Culture Day with nationwide festivities
SGGP
Vietnam Culture Day brings the country's regions together through vibrant cultural events, traditional arts and heritage displays, attracting large crowds and celebrating the nation's rich cultural diversity.
Today, for the first time, workers across the country are enjoying a full-pay day off to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day on November 24. In recent days, cultural activities have been held across the country, drawing large crowds of locals and visitors alike.
From the vibrant showcase of Northern Vietnamese culture around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi, the heritage and royal arts of the former imperial capital of Hue to the lively and open atmosphere of Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Ho Chi Minh City, cultural traditions from all three regions have come to life in bustling public spaces that bring people together.