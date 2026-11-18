On November 17, the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a gathering to celebrate Vietnam Teachers' Day (November 20), honoring educators who are members of the committee.

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents gratitude gifts to education officials and teachers on the occasion of the 44th Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20). (Photo: SGGP)

The event marked the 44th anniversary of Vietnam Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982–2026).

The gathering was attended by Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, along with representatives of the committee's Standing Board, the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the city's mass organizations, as well as leaders of municipal socio-political organizations.

Speaking at the event, Labor Hero, People's Physician, and Professor Tran Dong A, MD, PhD, former Deputy Director of Children's Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City, said that medical professionals have three major responsibilities: providing effective treatment for patients, training young doctors, and engaging in scientific research.

Labor Hero, People's Physician, and Professor Tran Dong A, MD, PhD, former Deputy Director of Children's Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

For People's Teacher and Professor Ngo Van Le, PhD, Vice President of the Vietnam Association of Ethnology and Anthropology and former Rector of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, amid rapid advances in science and technology, education is shouldering the demanding yet noble responsibility of training human resources to support the city's overall development.

He said educators across various fields should reflect on what they have accomplished and identify what more needs to be done, while continuing to draw on their knowledge and experience to contribute to the cause of education and training.

Mr. Huynh Tan Mam, MD, PhD, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Khai Tri Special Education School and Khai Tri Center for Inclusive Education Development Support, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking from the dual perspective of an educator and a medical professional, Huynh Tan Mam, MD, PhD, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Khai Tri Special Education School and Khai Tri Center for Inclusive Education Development Support, praised the special attention given by the State in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular to the education and healthcare sectors.

Labor Hero, People's Physician and Professor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

For Labor Hero, People's Physician and Professor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, MD, PhD, Vice President of the Vietnam Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, former Director of Tu Du Hospital, and non-full-time Vice Chairperson of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, medical professionals and teachers hold particularly important positions in society.

While medical professionals help patients regain their health and enjoy a better quality of life, teachers have the mission of imparting knowledge and experience and inspiring the next generation. Regardless of their positions, educators must stay closely connected to practical work and seek solutions to the real-world needs of both patients and learners, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of society, she said.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Labor Hero, People's Physician and Professor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong (Photo: SGGP)

Acknowledging and highly valuing the contributions made by educators who serve as members of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc affirmed that their dedication, expertise, and commitment had made important contributions to the city's education and training development.

He noted that educators had helped reaffirm education as a top national priority, with investment in education and training representing an investment in the city's development and future. Particularly as Ho Chi Minh City enters a new stage of development, the demand for higher-quality human resources is growing, making education and training one of the key pillars underpinning the city's development.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc also expressed particular concern for disadvantaged students and vulnerable children.

Delegates attend the gathering. (Photo:SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents gratitude gifts to education officials and teachers marking the 44th Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20). (Photo: SGGP)

He called on educators to continue working together in social oversight and policy criticism, conducting scientific research and contributing academic expertise, and proposing sound, practical, and feasible solutions to address the city's real-world challenges. He also encouraged them to broaden their influence, mobilize social resources, inspire young educators to strive for excellence, and promote the intellectual community's sense of responsibility and engagement in the city's development.

On the occasion of the 44th anniversary of Vietnam Teachers' Day (November 20), Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, on behalf of the city's leadership and the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, extended his best wishes for good health to all educators and expressed his hope that they would continue making valuable contributions to the city's overall development.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh