Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, Bui Thanh Nhan, visited and extended congratulations to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training on November 17.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, Bui Thanh Nhan, visits and extends congratulations to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training on November 17. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to mark the 44th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982–2026).

At the meeting, Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan acknowledged and highly appreciated the achievements and progress made by the city’s education and training sector, highlighting the leading role played by the municipal Department of Education and Training.

He noted that over the past year, the sector had faced considerable challenges in reorganizing and consolidating its organizational structure while managing an extensive system serving more than 2.6 million students and employing 135,000 officials, teachers, and staff.

The entire sector has achieved impressive results in education quality, meeting the requirements of educational reform and emerging as one of the city's leading fields, with numerous notable accomplishments over the past year. These achievements have been made possible by persistent efforts, perseverance, and determination in nurturing talent and developing a high-quality workforce for the city in a rapid, effective, and sustainable manner, the Head of the Commission for Information and Education said.

Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan acknowledged and highly praised the achievements and progress made by the city's education and training sector in recent years. (Photo: SGGP)

On the occasion of the 44th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982–2026), Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan extended his best wishes for good health, success, and happiness to teachers, officials, and staff of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, as well as education professionals and employees across the sector. He expressed his hope that they would continue to achieve outstanding results in the years ahead.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education will continue to strengthen coordination and maintain close ties with the education and training sector in relevant activities to ensure the successful fulfillment of their assigned tasks, he said.

For its part, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Huynh Le Nhu Trang said the commission had maintained close coordination with the city's education and training sector in guiding public opinion and reorganizing the network of educational institutions. These efforts had delivered positive results, with operations stabilizing following the restructuring.

Looking ahead, the education and training sector hopes to continue receiving the commission's support and guidance in shaping public opinion and coordinating political and ideological education activities across the sector. Such cooperation will help address assigned requirements and tasks and contribute to improving the overall quality of education in the city.

Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan extended best wishes for good health and success to teachers and staff of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Huynh Le Nhu Trang seeks continued support from the Party Committee’s Information and Education Commission for the sector’s activities. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh