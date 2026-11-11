Visitors to get free admission to heritage sites on Vietnam Culture Day

Under Circular No. 167/2026/TT-BTC, recently issued by the Ministry of Finance, visitors will enjoy free admission to 10 heritage sites, museums, and national parks on Vietnam Culture Day, observed annually on November 24.

The Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum will offer free admission on Vietnam Culture Day. (Photo: SGGP)

The sites covered by the policy include the Independence Palace Historical Relic in Ho Chi Minh City; the Institute of Oceanography Museum in Khanh Hoa Province; the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi; the Vietnam Museum of Ethnic Cultures in Thai Nguyen Province; the National Museum of Vietnamese History in Hanoi; the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi; the Yersin Museum in Khanh Hoa Province; the Vietnamese Women's Museum in Hanoi; the Vietnam Military History Museum in Hanoi; and the Cuc Phuong National Park in Ninh Binh Province, Tam Dao National Park in Phu Tho Province, and Yok Don National Park in Dak Lak Province.

Visitors tour the Vietnam Military History Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

The annual free-admission policy on November 24 is among the measures aimed at implementing the initiative to establish Vietnam Culture Day, providing the public with more opportunities to participate in cultural activities and learn about the country's history, heritage, and national identity.

The policy also broadens public access to cultural institutions, historical sites, and natural spaces, while encouraging communities to take a greater interest in preserving and promoting the value of the country's heritage.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh