The Vo Truong Toan and Le Quy Don awards stand out as milestones in Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s longstanding commitment to supporting the development of Ho Chi Minh City’s education and training sector.

Thousands of teachers and students honored each year through the two awards underscore the enduring impact and far-reaching influence of the newspaper’s contributions.

Awards honoring teachers

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group, Secretary of the Party Committee, and Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, presents flowers to teachers honored with the 2025 Vo Truong Toan Award. (Photo: SGGP)

In June 1998, with the idea of establishing an award to recognize teachers’ quiet contributions to society, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training jointly launched the Vo Truong Toan Award, named after a renowned educator of old Saigon–Gia Dinh.

The award was first presented in the 1998-1999 academic year and has been held consistently ever since, each year coinciding with the celebration of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day on November 20. In its inaugural year, the award honored 15 teachers from primary, secondary, and high schools. From the second year onward, it expanded to include teachers from preschools, vocational education institutions, and continuing education centers. The number of teachers honored has gradually increased over the years.

In 2015, the organizing committee decided to broaden the scope of recognition to include grassroots-level education administrators who had previously served as classroom teachers and continued to demonstrate strong leadership, competence, and a sense of responsibility in their management roles. Since then, the award has annually honored 40 teachers and 10 education administrators.

Over 28 years, the Vo Truong Toan Award has honored 926 teachers who exemplify outstanding dedication and commitment to education, representing millions of teachers who have devoted themselves wholeheartedly to the cause of educating and nurturing generations of students.

With nearly three decades of history, the award has become not only a source of pride for teachers but also one that has garnered widespread public interest and support.

Promoting active learning and creativity

Students of Chi Lang Primary School in Thong Tay Hoi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, participate in the Le Quy Don Award. (Photo: SGGP)

In the 1993-1994 academic year, primary school students in Ho Chi Minh City were introduced to a new learning platform, the Le Quy Don Award, launched in Ho Chi Minh City Nhi Dong (Children) publication. Four years later, in the 1997-1998 academic year, the award was extended to secondary school students through the Khan Quang Do (Red Scarf) publication. Organized by the newspapers in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, the initiative aims to help students review academic knowledge while fostering self-learning and creativity.

After 32 years of engaging with generations of students, the Le Quy Don Award has expanded to numerous provinces and cities, including Tay Ninh, Dong Nai, Can Tho, Vinh Long, Dong Thap and Da Nang, attracting more than one million entries annually. One of the award's distinctive features is the series of unique experiences offered at its final events.

At the primary school-level finals, children interact through games with clowns, watch circus performances and magic shows, and challenge themselves with quizzes and puzzles.

For secondary school students, the activities have been equally engaging and imaginative. In the 2017-2018 academic year, students were challenged to stand on eggs without breaking them and turn upside-down bottles capped with ping-pong balls without spilling the water inside. In 2018-2019, they watched theatrical skits highlighting school-age violence, while in 2019-2020, they took part in a “book party” to create their own mini reading journals. In subsequent years, students enjoyed sightseeing tours around the city on open-top buses and explored themed exhibits about Ho Chi Minh City, drawing inspiration to create their own books titled “The City I Love.”

Notably, in the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years, instead of sitting in examination rooms, students took part in open-air activities at the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens and the Reunification Palace, immersed in the atmosphere commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

At the final events, students dressed as soldiers and wore pith helmets to retrace “The journey into Saigon” during the Ho Chi Minh Campaign. They worked out timelines, troop numbers, food supplies, and fuel requirements for preparations on the eve of the general offensive; explored information about the battlefield developments; and revisited archival images of victory at the “Historical Footage” corner to decipher clues leading to the Independence Palace.

The two awards stand as two enduring milestones and significant contributions by SGGP Newspaper to the cause of education and nurturing future generations. They also reflect the newspaper's strong commitment to public service and the collective efforts of its journalists to contribute to the city's development.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh