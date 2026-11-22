Ho Chi Minh City is joining the rest of the country in looking forward to Vietnam Culture Day on November 24. Spanning outdoor stages, theaters, and exhibition spaces, the city is rolling out a vibrant cultural season packed with diverse events.

The occasion offers residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy and experience the festivities while taking greater pride in national identity.

When the city's streets become a stage

International photographers attend the 3rd Ho Chi Minh City International Photography Festival 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Tonight, November 22, a series of exhibition spaces showcasing Ho Chi Minh City's leading cultural industries will officially open along Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street and run through November 24.

Designed with a contemporary artistic approach, the exhibition spaces combine imagery, sound, video, scale models, and actual products. Each offers a distinct perspective, together forming a miniature "map" of industries in which the city has significant potential and strengths, including cinema, performing arts, software and entertainment games, advertising, handicrafts, cultural tourism, and digital transformation.

Taken together, these spaces demonstrate that culture is not merely something to be admired but also a source of creative energy, livelihoods, and momentum for a dynamic urban center.

At the cinema exhibition space, for example, the Ho Chi Minh City Film Locations Week features a curated selection of works that vividly portray the city's landscapes, people, and cultural life. Running alongside it, the Female Landscape 2026 film program highlights women's roles in creative positions within the film industry.

The Ho Chi Minh City Stage Imprints exhibition space showcases archival materials, posters, scripts, costumes, and props. QR codes, 3D technology, and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) applications will also be used to bring visitors closer to the behind-the-scenes world of theatrical productions.

The venue will also host continuous performances of excerpts from classic hat boi (Vietnamese classical opera) and cai luong (Vietnamese reformed opera) productions, alongside don ca tai tu (southern Vietnamese amateur music) performances and international cultural exchanges.

The handicrafts exhibition, themed "Traditional Identity – Creative Design – The Vitality of the Digital Era," will recreate traditional Vietnamese village settings. Artisans will demonstrate their craft techniques, while visitors will have opportunities to make traditional handicraft products themselves. Dedicated activity areas will also cater to students and tourists.

From November 21 to 24, 3D mapping shows will be projected onto the facades of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee headquarters at 86 Le Thanh Ton Street, Saigon Ward, and the Rex Hotel. Through a combination of visual imagery, music, and heritage elements, the displays will tell the story of the city from its historical roots to the present day.

At Saigon Riverside Park in An Khanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the opening ceremony of the HOZO International Music Festival 2026 will take place on the evening of November 23. The festival is among the city's largest cultural events of the year.

This year's festival is being held in conjunction with Vietnam Culture Day, featuring a variety of performance spaces, including a large main stage, a dedicated stage for young audiences, and areas for bands and street performance groups.

Beyond these major events, the festive atmosphere will spread across the city. On November 22, numerous venues, including drama theaters, circus venues, and water puppet theaters, will open their doors to present new productions and performances, giving residents a wide range of cultural experiences to choose from.

Phu Tho Circus and Multipurpose Performance Center on Lu Gia Street in Phu Tho Ward is offering special family promotions for audiences attending the Mo (Dream) Show.

Meanwhile, the Southern Dragon Water Puppet Theater will stage The Carp's Transformation into a Dragon at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History, located at 2 Nguyen Binh Khiem Street in Saigon Ward.

The The Gioi Tre (Young World) Stage at 125 Cong Quynh Street in Cau Ong Lanh Ward, the Ho Chi Minh City Small Theater, will introduce a diverse lineup of plays.

November 24 marks a particularly significant historical milestone: the opening of the first National Cultural Conference on November 24, 1946, which was attended by President Ho Chi Minh. For Ho Chi Minh City, the occasion also provides an opportunity to promote its cultural identity, creativity, and potential as a major cultural hub, while linking heritage preservation with the development of cultural industries and international integration.

Cultural activities are being expanded from the city center to grassroots communities, bringing culture closer to residents. The city is also encouraging public cultural institutions to offer free or discounted admission to exhibitions and artistic performances, while inviting other eligible venues to adopt similar initiatives. Through these efforts, residents are not merely audiences but also active participants in creating, preserving, and spreading cultural values, said Tran The Thuan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports.

Preserving memories, inspiring knowledge

A book and reading culture exchange takes place at Cao Van Ngoc Primary School in Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City, as part of the 2nd Con Dao Book Fair 2026. (Photo: Courtesy of the Organizers)

If Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street is where cultural activities burst into life, exhibition halls, book streets and libraries are where the cultural current runs deeper.

The Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association officially inaugurated the Ho Chi Minh City FIAP Exhibition Center. The center was established under an agreement between the association and the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), signed at the 37th FIAP Congress in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Photographic Artist Doan Hoai Trung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association and Director of the center, said its establishment marked an important milestone in the city's efforts to integrate its photography scene into the international community. With the launch of the center, Ho Chi Minh City has officially joined a global network of more than 40 FIAP exhibition centers.

On the occasion, the city also opened the international photography exhibition Photography without Borders and an international photography workshop themed Ho Chi Minh City—A City of Photography. The workshop brings together 38 photographic artists from 15 countries and territories, alongside Vietnamese artists, and is expected to offer fresh perspectives on a dynamic and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City.

While camera lenses capture the city through light, the pages of books tell its stories through words. Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, in coordination with the People's Committee of Saigon Ward, publishing houses and cultural and educational organizations, is holding a series of activities titled Vietnamese Culture through the Pages of Books, running through December 6.

Exhibiting booths showcase new publications and books of historical and cultural value, as well as works about Vietnam, its people, and its national heritage. Students have opportunities to meet and interact with writers, listen to stories inspired by books, and take part in traditional folk games.

A highlight of the event is the photo exhibition Saigon—Heritage Imprints, Spreading Cultural Values, running from November 18 to 29. It showcases the area's architectural and historical heritage, religious practices, and cultural life in Saigon Ward.

Ngo Hai Yen, Vice Chairwoman of the Saigon Ward People's Committee, said the ward is home to 17 officially recognized heritage sites, including six national-level sites and 11 city-level sites. Each photograph in the exhibition features a QR code, enabling residents and visitors to conveniently explore the historical stories associated with each heritage site.

In Con Dao Special Zone, the 2nd Con Dao Book Fair 2026, themed "The Legend of Con Dao," is taking place from November 19 to November 22 at the Cong Quan Relic Site and Ton Duc Thang Street Park. Co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and partner agencies, the event carries the message "Preserving Memories—Sowing Knowledge—Spreading Values," drawing overarching inspiration from the book “Wartime Letters of Vietnam” published by the Truth National Political Publishing House.

To mark the occasion, organizers donated a political theory bookshelf to the special zone, presented book collections and scholarships to students at two local schools, and launched Phase 1 of the "Legend of Con Dao" Digital Library, linking it directly with the Ho Chi Minh City General Sciences Library.

Meanwhile, the 5th Vietnamese Ethnic Cultures Festival is running from November 15 to November 24 at the Ho Chi Minh City Student Cultural House (1 Luu Huu Phuoc Street, Dong Hoa Ward). The festival brings traditional folk music, ethnic attire, and folk games into campus life, allowing young people to engage with heritage through direct experience.

Across Ho Chi Minh City these days, imagery, literature, traditional music, dance, and theater are steadily weaving the flow of Vietnamese culture into the fabric of every generation.

On the evening of November 23, the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music will stage an artistic program titled "The Nation Rises" at the Southern Military Theater at No. 140 Cong Hoa Street, Tan Son Nhat Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Divided into three chapters—"Roots—The Vietnamese Soul," "Continuity—Vietnam's Vitality," and "Aspiration—The Nation Rises"—the production traces the country's cultural, historical, and spiritual journey, underscoring culture's endogenous strength in national development.

Staged as a political commentary art performance, the show blends traditional music, revolutionary songs, contemporary compositions, and multimedia performing arts, featuring renowned artists including People's Artist Quoc Hung, People's Artist Ta Minh Tam, Meritorious Artist Pham The Vi, Meritorious Artist Khanh Ngoc, Vo Ha Tram, Pham Trang, and Thu Hang.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh