On November 17, Ho Chi Minh City organized delegations to visit and extend congratulations to outstanding educators on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982–2026).

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong visited and extended congratulations to educator Pham Chanh Truc. (Photo: SGGP)

The city's leaders expressed their deep appreciation and gratitude for the significant contributions made by veteran educators to the development of education and training in Ho Chi Minh City and across the country.

A delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong visited and extended congratulations to educator Pham Chanh Truc, former Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, former Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, and former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong expressed profound gratitude for Pham Chanh Truc's significant contributions to the education sector and to the process of building and developing Ho Chi Minh City. He expressed his hope that Pham Chanh Truc would continue to draw on his dedication and expertise to offer further contributions, initiatives, and policy recommendations for the city's development.

Mr. Huynh Tan Dinh (L) presents flowers to congratulate former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, another delegation led by Huynh Tan Dinh, Vice Secretary and Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, visited and congratulated Nguyen Van Hieu, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

Mr. Huynh Tan Dinh acknowledged Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu's contributions and dedication throughout his career, extended his best wishes, and expressed his hope that he would maintain good health and continue to share his qualities, expertise, and professional experience, as well as offer valuable insights to support the city's development.

Mr. Le Van Minh extends congratulations to the teaching staff of Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted. (Photo: SGGP)

A third delegation, led by Mr. Le Van Minh, Standing Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Information and Education, visited several educational institutions, including Le Loi High School in Bac Tan Uyen Commune; Hoa Mai Kindergarten in Binh Duong Ward; Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted; Nguyen Du Primary School in Thu Dau Mot Ward; Trung My Tay Vocational Education and Continuing Education Center; and Cu Chi School for Children with Disabilities.

At each stop, Mr. Le Van Minh personally inquired about the teachers' well-being, extended his best wishes, and expressed profound gratitude for the quiet yet dedicated contributions made by generations of educators to the cause of education.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh