The Ho Chi Minh City Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Project Management Board held a groundbreaking ceremony for the second campus of Thu Duc High School in Thu Duc Ward on the morning of November 17.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh (4th, R) and other delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The event took place as the education sector nationwide prepares to celebrate the 44th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982–2026) and the 50th anniversary of Thu Duc High School (1976–2026).

Attending the ceremony were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan; Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Tran Quang Lam; and representatives of municipal departments and agencies.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Tran Quang Lam praised the close coordination between the project investor and relevant departments and agencies, which enabled the entire process, from project preparation and appraisal to bidding and contractor selection, to be completed in approximately three months.

He said this pace reflected the determination of municipal authorities in directing and managing the project, allowing construction to begin in time for the school's 50th anniversary.

He emphasized that, in the city's new phase of development, the expansion of its urban area had been accompanied by a rapidly growing population, increasing demand for public services. Investment in the second campus of Thu Duc High School is a practical step toward realizing the target of providing 300 school places per 10,000 people of school age, as set out in the Resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term. The initiative also aims to develop a standardized network of smart, eco-friendly schools.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Tran Quang Lam speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

To ensure the project is completed on schedule and delivers its intended benefits, the Director of the Department of Construction called on the investor and construction contractors to strictly comply with technical and aesthetic standards, occupational safety regulations, and environmental protection requirements.

Relevant departments, agencies, and local authorities were also urged to continue working closely together and promptly address any obstacles to keep the project on track.

Meanwhile, the teaching staff of Thu Duc High School should proactively coordinate with the investor to optimize the allocation and functionality of the school's facilities, continue innovating teaching methods in the digital era, and work toward making the new campus a "happy school," he said.

Providing further details about the project, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Project Management Board, Nguyen Van Tai, said the development is classified as a Grade II civil construction project under Group B, with a total investment of VND143.875 billion (US$5.6 million). It is scheduled for implementation from 2026 to 2029.

The project received in-principle investment approval from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee under Decision No. 3781/QD-UBND dated June 24, 2026, and was approved by the Department of Construction under Decision No. 2851/QD-SXD-QLXDCT dated September 23, 2026.

Architectural rendering of Thu Duc High School's second campus

Covering an area of 4,660 square meters, the development will comprise a four-story U-shaped building with three wings, one basement level, and a rooftop technical floor.

Facilities will include laboratories, practical training rooms, and a library, as well as administrative and management offices. The project will also feature spacious and safe sports and recreational areas, designed separately from the classroom zone to maintain a quiet learning environment.

The development is intended to help realize Thu Duc High School's 2025–2030 modernization strategy, with a focus on advanced educational standards and international integration.

The project investor, the construction contractor consortium, and the construction supervision consultant have pledged to mobilize maximum resources to ensure the project is completed on schedule and meets the required quality standards.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh