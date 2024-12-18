Saltwater intrusion in Mekong Delta might peak in February

The Southern Institute of Water Resources Research on December 18 informed that the saline boundary of 4‰ would extend up to about 15-20 kilometers further inland in the Mekong Delta provinces.

Accordingly, the saltwater intrusion might gradually intensify at river mouths and peak on December 18.

Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, Kien Giang, Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, Soc Trang, Long An provinces and parts of Hau Giang and Vinh Long provinces will be affected by the saltwater intrusion.

In order to ensure production during dry months, these localities need to constantly monitor saltwater intrusion and regularly update forecasts.

The saltwater intrusion is expected to be higher than the average for many years. Additionally, the flow to the delta will decrease rapidly in the early months of the dry season.

It is anticipated that the saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta might peak in the period of February to April 2025.

Therefore, the localities above mentioned need to proactively sow seeds early to avoid the highest saltwater intrusion period from late February to April 2025, with the 4‰ salt boundary that might intrude 45 kilometers to 60 kilometers inland from river mouths.

Additionally, the localities should store water appropriately to ensure enough water for production activities according to the annual plan.

