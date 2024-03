The Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting Station of the Southern region informed that during the past ten days, water levels in Ho Chi Minh City’s rivers and canals have been on the rise and decrease from a tidal wave.

The peak of high tide was recorded at the beginning of this week; and the salinity at most stations reached at the highest level on the last weekend, being higher than the same period in 2023.

The saline boundary of 4‰ extended up to about 75-80 kilometers in depth on the Saigon River.

The warning of saline intrusion in the rivers of Ho Chi Minh City is at level 3, affecting the lives and production activities of residents.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong