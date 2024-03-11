Rising tide worsens saltwater intrusion into agricultural production areas

River levels in the Mekong Delta are on the rise approximating alert level 2 or higher.

The Cai Lon - Cai Be irrigation system is located in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang with the goal of preventing saltwater intrusion from the sea.

It is expected that the rising tide will be likely to lead to further saltwater intrusion into agricultural production areas.



The Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting Station of the Southern region informed that on March 11, water levels at all stations in the downstream areas rose rapidly following the tidal wave at the beginning of the second lunar month.

In particular, some stations at Cua Tieu River (Tien Giang Province), Tien River (Vinh Long Province) and Co Chien River (Tra Vinh Province) recorded the highest water levels of at least 1.53 meters, 1.69 meters and 1.9 meters respectively.

The water levels on the Southern region’s rivers and canals will continue to rise for the next couple of days. The peak of the tidal wave will occur on March 11 -13 or the 2nd to the 4th day of the second lunar month.

This week, the salinity in the coastal areas tends to gradually increase during the high tide wave until March 14. The salinity boundary of 4‰ will extend to 50-60 kilometers inland.

An agricultural official of Hau Giang Province measures the salinity in rivers.

Therefore, localities need to properly regulate irrigation works to control salinity as well as store fresh water amid the prolonged drought and high salinity from now until March 15.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong