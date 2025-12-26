Saigon Hi-Tech Park reaches US$20 billion in exports in 2025

Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) achieved an export value of US$20 billion in 2025, reaffirming its position as a key driver of the city’s high-tech industrial growth and innovation ecosystem.

This morning, the Management Board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) held a business meeting to review its 2025 operations, gather feedback from the business community, and discuss cooperation directions for 2026.

According to SHTP’s report, the park currently hosts 165 operating enterprises employing nearly 53,600 workers, mainly in key sectors such as information technology, semiconductor manufacturing, biotechnology, and automation.

In 2025, SHTP continued to affirm its role as the main engine of Ho Chi Minh City’s high-tech industrial development, with an estimated production value of US$23 billion, up 14.6 percent from 2024, and export value reaching US$20 billion.

For 2026, SHTP aims to attract US$1.6 billion in new investment, focusing on high technology, core technologies, and innovation. The park will also continue improving its investment environment, refining support policies, and accompanying enterprises toward sustainable development.

Professor Nguyen Ky Phung, Head of the SHTP Management Board, noted that despite fluctuations in export markets during 2025, enterprises maintained strong operational performance. Through the conference, the management board sought to strengthen connections with SHTP enterprises, share development orientations, and gather business feedback to enhance competitiveness and move toward sustainable growth.

At the conference, business representatives raised proposals regarding work permits for foreign employees, transport infrastructure development, and land lease fees. The SHTP Management Board pledged to review and directly address these concerns, while also reporting the city’s matters to the municipal People’s Committee for resolution.

Tse Kenneth, Vice President and General Manager of Intel Products Vietnam, shared that from 2010 to 2025, Intel’s factory achieved a total export value exceeding US$100 billion. With 2,000 employees at its manufacturing site, the company stands as a testament to the strength of Vietnam’s workforce. In 2025, Intel was honored to collaborate with the Vietnamese Government and SHTP to implement human capital development initiatives and sustainability-focused projects.

