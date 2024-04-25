Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution located in SHTP

The C4IR in HCMC will be a center for advising national industrial policies, piloting the implementation of national industrial policies in the city, and promoting economic transformation during the Industry 4.0 revolution.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan

The statement was made by Head of the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park, Nguyen Anh Thi at a seminar themed “Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in HCMC – a New Sustainable Growth Engine” which was organized by the HCMC People’s Committee and the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the city on April 25.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that the city is a major center for economy, finance, commerce, culture, science and technology, innovation and creativity, education and training in the Southern key economic region and the country. To maintain its position as an economic locomotive of the country and gradually become the economic center of Southeast Asia, HCMC is focusing on the quality of growth, enhancing the content of science and technology, value-added, and gradually transforming the economy to a digital and green economy.

Along with the support and synergy of founding members who are leading technology enterprises in Vietnam, and leveraging the knowledge and experience of the global C4IR network, the Vietnam Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Vietnam C4IR) will provide support, advice, appropriate solutions, and policies aligned with the national direction and international technology trends.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan

This is an important step, contributing to creating momentum for breakthroughs to develop HCMC into a modern service and industrial city, a leader in the digital economy, and an economic, financial, commercial, cultural, educational, scientific, and technological center of the whole country and in the region, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HDBank Kim Byoungho said.

At the event, HDBank pledged to enhance funding sources and financial solutions for high-tech businesses, and projects involving high-tech transformation and application, as well as providing special support for small and medium-sized enterprises in technology application and transformation, and startup enterprises.

Currently, Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) has signed a cooperation agreement with NVIDIA Corporation, an American semiconductor company and a leading global manufacturer of high-end graphics processing units (GPUs), especially artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and established a specialized artificial intelligence unit to promote AI technology research, transfer, and application activities in Viettel in particular and Vietnam in general.

Viettel also pledged to share these activities with Vietnam C4IR and promote AI applications in smart manufacturing in HCMC.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of HDBank Kim Byoungho

Vietnam C4IR is located in Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) where technology ecosystems aligned with the trends of the Fourth Industrial Revolution have been formed, including semiconductor chip technology, biotechnology, new materials, drones, artificial intelligence (AI), and IoT (Internet of Things). Therefore, the interaction between Vietnam C4IR and SHTP will become a new driving force to promote sustainable development for HCMC, creating strong effects in the Southeastern region and the country in the coming time," Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Professor Klaus Schwab, Chairman of the World Economic Forum on January 16 attended and witnessed a signing ceremony of the agreement on the establishment of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR ) in HCMC at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The establishment of C4IR in the city is an important milestone in the partnership between the World Economic Forum and Vietnam. The forum can support Vietnam in reaching goals for innovation, creativity, and growth through strengthening international cooperation and connecting with many stakeholders.

The C4IR in the city will become a foundation to help HCMC in particular and Vietnam, in general, to form and develop Fourth Industrial Revolution strategies at both local and national levels.

