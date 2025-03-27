HCMC strengthens semiconductor industry development at SHTP

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has recently issued an implementation plan for the semiconductor industry development strategy from now until 2030.

Semiconductor products from the High-Tech Park of Ho Chi Minh City are introduced at an exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City in 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

The plan is set to implement goals, including completing important mechanisms and policies to promote the development of the semiconductor industry at Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) with a focus on establishing a fund for developing human resources for the semiconductor industry and a venture capital fund; developing a plan to upgrade the SHTP Training Center into an international training center; and creating an upgrade plan for developing the High-Tech Business Incubator into the SHTP Innovation Center to connect, incubate, and promote the development of innovative products.

The plan also outlines eight key tasks, consisting of researching and developing semiconductor technology and MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems); developing the innovation startup ecosystem in the semiconductor field; developing spaces and regional linkages; and strengthening international cooperation in the semiconductor industry.

Related News HCMC launches semiconductor industry development strategy

By Kim Thanh—Translated by Kim Khanh