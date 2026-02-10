Expert warns of increasingly sophisticated online scam 'maze' during Tet holiday

Online shoppers must carefully verify all information before making any payment.

“Year-end bustle is always a time when scammers ramp up their schemes, because people are often rushed and preoccupied with last-minute Tet shopping, which lowers their guard. More worrying is the fact that cybercriminals have stolen large amounts of personal data and are now leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to create a wide range of scenarios. This ‘maze’ of scams significantly increases the risk of falling victim when AI is part of the equation,” said Mr. Ngo Tran Vu, Director of NTS Security.

Common online scam tactics

One of the most prevalent schemes involves fake delivery drivers. The familiar script begins with a phone call filled with realistic background traffic noise. The deliveryman claims to have a package but says the recipient is not at home, suggesting the parcel be left at the gate or with a security guard. The caller then asks for a small transfer—typically between VND30,000 and VND50,000—for “delivery fees.” It is precisely this seemingly trivial amount that lulls many people into complacency: “It’s just a few tens of thousands of Vietnamese dong—might as well send it to get the package.”

According to Mr. Ngo Tran Vu, the scam escalates after the victim makes the transfer. The fake deliveryman claims there was a payment error and sends a QR code via Zalo or a link, urging the recipient to act quickly and resend the money. In reality, the link leads to a malware-infected website. If the victim carelessly enters an OTP, the loss is no longer limited to the initial small sum—hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong can be siphoned from their bank account through mobile banking apps.

The public is also urged to be wary of alarming messages such as: “Your January electricity bill is overdue. Power will be cut within two hours if payment is not received,” or “The Tax Department notifies you of outstanding taxes at the end of 2025. Please pay the fine immediately to avoid an exit ban during Tet.” Such messages are designed to induce panic. In a state of confusion and fear of inconvenience, many people click unfamiliar links to make payments—only to fall straight into the trap.

AI raises the stakes

What makes the surge in tech-enabled scams particularly alarming is the growing involvement of AI. Fraud rings are now using AI tools to draft highly convincing emails, messages, and documents that appear to originate from government agencies, companies, or banks.

Deepfake technology has also advanced, enabling scammers to impersonate the faces and voices of close relatives during video calls. This is further reinforced by voice-cloning technology: with just a few seconds of recorded audio, criminals can instruct AI to generate virtually any script using the target’s voice.

“Previously, the advice often shared among middle-aged and elderly people—‘only believe it if you see the person’—is no longer effective. If, close to Tet, you receive a video call claiming someone is short of money for goods, airfare home, or an urgent matter, and they pressure you to transfer funds to an unfamiliar account, you must be extremely cautious. You may already be a target,” Mr. Ngo Tran Vu warned.

How to protect yourself The three ‘don’ts’: Don’t rush. This is the most critical rule. Scammers thrive on urgency—claims of power cutoffs, last-minute discounted train tickets, or a child in immediate financial trouble are meant to prevent rational thinking. No matter how dire the situation appears, stay calm and slow down to verify the information. Don’t click suspicious links. Never click links sent via SMS, Zalo, or email from unknown sources, especially those with unusual domain endings (not .vn or .com.vn). Never enter banking passwords or OTP codes on any website sent by others. Installing reputable security software such as Kaspersky Mobile Security on smartphones or Kaspersky Plus on laptops is strongly recommended. Don’t transfer money unless you are certain. For deliveries, if you are not at home, reschedule the drop-off or ask a trusted person to receive the package, check it, and pay in cash. Never transfer money in advance without personally verifying the order status on the official shopping platform. The two ‘musts’: Must verify. If you receive a video call from a relative asking to borrow money, hang up and call back using a regular phone call via SIM to confirm. A useful tip is for families to establish a “family password”—a private question or phrase known only to close relatives. If the caller cannot answer, it is almost certainly a deepfake. Must report. If you suspect a scam or have already fallen victim, immediately notify your bank to temporarily freeze the account and report the incident to the police. Equally important is sharing your experience with neighbors and relatives so they can stay alert—your personal data may have been compromised or your account hacked.

“Digital fraud, combining psychological manipulation with both direct and indirect approaches, has become extremely sophisticated. People need to equip themselves with knowledge, timely information, and clear-headedness to enjoy a safe and peaceful Tet,” Mr. Ngo Tran Vu emphasized.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Thuy Doan