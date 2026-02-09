HCMC to establish Data Exchange in 2026

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a plan to implement Action Plan No. 19-KH/TU of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, aimed at carrying out Politburo Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

One of the key solutions is for the municipal government to focus on improving institutions and policies to create breakthroughs and ensure resources. This includes refining special mechanisms and policies to promote investment and innovation in the city.

The city will develop and submit for issuance special mechanisms in finance, investment and human resources to accelerate the formation of innovation centers, research and development centers, key laboratories and technology incubation centers.

A legal framework for pilot implementation (sandbox) will be established to support data commercialization and new data-based business models, allowing data sharing between the public and private sectors. In 2026, the city is expected to establish a Data Exchange.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Cao Thang

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will also develop mechanisms to support the commercialization of research results, foster the science and technology market and support the registration, exploitation and protection of intellectual property, as well as technology transfer. Experimental spaces, innovation centers and open laboratories will be formed.

In addition, funds, including the Science and Technology Development Fund, the Innovation Fund and technology venture capital funds operating under an enterprise model, will be established and effectively operated, using seed capital from the state budget to attract social resources for investment in AI and data startups.

The city will ensure transparency and public disclosure of information related to programs and policies supporting science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation. Approval processes and the management and use of funding will be made transparent, while greater autonomy will be provided to organizations involved in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong