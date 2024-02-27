SHTP partners with Siemens for semiconductor workforce training

SHTP and Siemens sign a MoU to develop and train human resources for Vietnam's semiconductor industry.

On the morning of February 27, the Management Board of the Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP) and Siemens Electronic Design Automation Company (Siemens) signed a collaboration agreement to develop and train human resources in the semiconductor industry in Vietnam.

The agreement is built on maximizing the strengths and expertise of the SHTP in training human resources for the semiconductor industry, combined with Siemens' capabilities in workforce training and provision of design software. Accordingly, Siemens pledges to deliver the world's most comprehensive solutions, encompassing electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware, and automation services.

The Management Board of SHTP also sees semiconductor training as a crucial area, aiming to realize the city's objective of developing the semiconductor industry and propel the high-tech park towards its vision of becoming the premier science - technology and innovation hub in the Southeast region and the entire country.

"We are confident that the collaboration between SHTP and Siemens will drive the training activities for semiconductor industry workforce. This program will offer students opportunities to engage with cutting-edge design technology, gather practical experience, and significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Electronics and Semiconductor Center (ESC). Moreover, this partnership will play a pivotal role in advancing the semiconductor industry in HCMC and fostering economic growth throughout Vietnam," remarked Mr. Nguyen Anh Thi, Head of the Management Board of SHTP.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, speaks at the event.

Addressing the event, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, shared that the city's high-tech park currently boasts well-developed infrastructure. Additionally, with over 50 universities in the city, accommodating millions of students and tens of thousands of highly-skilled engineers and workers, the city is ready to provide favorable conditions for enterprises and technology corporations to carry out research, transfer technology, and promote scientific and technological development. He expressed optimism that more semiconductor firms and electronics conglomerates would choose HCMC, advancing its aspiration to become a Semiconductor Industry Hub in the region.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Da Nguyet