Safety certification evaluation of Metro Line 1 to be completed in December

A safety certification evaluation report for metro line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro route) was sent to the Management Board of HCMC Urban Railway Projects (MAUR) on June 3.

Safety certification evaluation of Metro Line 1 is expected to be completed in December. (Photo: SGGP)

According to BVT Joint Venture, including Bureau Veritas Vietnam, Bureau Veritas Exploitation, Bureau Veritas Quality Services, Shanghai Project Management, and the Transport Engineering Design Inc (TEDI), the metro line will begin a test run scheduled in October to ensure the project to be timely put into operation

During this period, the BVT Joint Venture will focus on assessing personnel training to serve the operation of Metro Line 1, the Operational Safety Management System (OSMS), and operational processes. The BVT Joint Venture expects to complete the safety certification evaluation of Metro Line 1 and submit a final assessment report in December.

The BVT Joint Venture hoped to receive support from investors, and cooperation from consulting units and contractors to ensure that the evaluation is carried out effectively and quickly in order to put Metro Line 1 into commercial operation as soon as possible.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

