Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC's Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line test-run delayed until October

SGGP

The trial operation of HCMC’s metro line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) will be delayed until October instead of July as announced before, the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) said on May 16.

HCMC’s metro line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) will start trial operation in October. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Vietnam on May 2 sent a diplomatic note outlining the viewpoint of the Japanese Government, JICA, and contractors about completing the project in 2024 to the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee.

Under the diplomatic note, the Japanese side said that personnel training to serve the operation of Metro Line 1 can be carried out in August and September. The metro line will begin a test run scheduled in October, and November, and then receive system safety certification.

Works of the metro line have been rescheduled compared to the MAUR's report nearly one month earlier. Especially, the progress of the ITC, IT operation, and management solutions for the metro line, taken by Japanese contractor Hitachi may be delayed until the end of July. This seriously affects the completion of the project in all aspects, the MAUR said.

The MAUR submitted a report to the HCMC People’s Committee and a draft report to the Prime Minister to propose problem-solving measures to accelerate the implementation progress of the project and permission for the unit to continuously carry out payments for the works completed in 2024 concurrently with adjusting the project schedule.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

