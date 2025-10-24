Royal New Zealand Navy vessel docks in Ho Chi Minh City

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, received Lieutenant Colonel Robert Welford, Commanding Officer of the Royal New Zealand Navy’s largest support ship, HMNZS Aotearoa, on October 23.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung (R), receives Lieutenant Colonel Robert Welford, Commanding Officer of the Royal New Zealand Navy’s largest support ship, HMNZS Aotearoa, on October 23. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, commended the visit of HMNZS Aotearoa to Vietnam, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and New Zealand and the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in February 2025.

The city’s leader emphasized that over the past five decades, Vietnam–New Zealand relations have grown steadily and deepened, marked by expanding cooperation in key areas such as economy, trade, culture, and defense.

Discussing the potential for cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and New Zealand, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung noted that following its administrative merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces, the newly expanded Ho Chi Minh City metropolitan area now offers greater opportunities for collaboration and investment.

Building on the strong friendship between Vietnam and New Zealand, as well as the growing partnership between Ho Chi Minh City and New Zealand, he expressed his hope for New Zealand’s continued engagement in its areas of strength, such as education, economy, and finance, to further unlock the untapped potential for cooperation between the two sides.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung (R), offers a gift to Lieutenant Colonel Robert Welford. (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Welford said that the visit of HMNZS Aotearoa not only serves to strengthen bilateral relations between New Zealand and Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the elevation of their partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership but also demonstrates New Zealand’s commitment to the region and its support for maintaining a rules-based maritime order.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Welford, the vessel is currently undertaking a deployment across the Indo-Pacific region to showcase the Royal New Zealand Navy’s capabilities in logistics, resupply operations, international cooperation, and humanitarian assistance.

The Royal New Zealand Navy’s largest support ship, HMNZS Aotearoa, docked at Nha Rong-Khanh Hoi International Passenger Port in Ho Chi Minh City, beginning a five-day friendship visit to Vietnam.

Measuring 173.2 meters in length and 24.5 meters in width, with a displacement of 26,000 tons, HMNZS Aotearoa is the largest replenishment and fuel supply ship of the Royal New Zealand Navy. In addition to its primary role of providing logistical support to naval operations, the ship is also equipped for humanitarian assistance missions.

During its stay in Ho Chi Minh City, the ship’s commanding officers will pay courtesy visits to the Headquarters of Military Zone 7 and the Naval Region 2 Command. The crew will also visit local landmarks, take part in cultural and sports exchange activities, and conduct joint exercises with the Vietnam People’s Navy under the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES) framework.

Delegates posed for a group photo with the crew of HMNZS Aotearoa. (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Welford, commanding officer of HMNZS Aotearoa, expresses his delight at visiting Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

By Phuong Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh