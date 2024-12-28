Rivers in Quang Ngai experience flooding as result of persistent heavy rains

The Quang Ngai Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention, Control, Search and Rescue provided information on the rain and flood situation in the province.

Floodwaters from the local rivers have rapidly engulfed numerous areas of newly- sown paddy fields.

Currently, the floodwaters from the local rivers and streams have rapidly engulfed houses and numerous areas of newly- sown paddy fields.

As observed at 10:30 a.m. on December 28, the floodwater on the Tra Cau River reached its peak of 5.86 meters while the water level on the Ve River also rose rapidly.

It is forecast that in the next 6-24 hours, the flood level on the Tra Cau River will recede slowly but remain at a very high level, while the water level on the Ve River will continue to rise slowly, potentially exceeding alert level 2 by about 0.3 meters to 0.4 meters.

The rapid water rise of the Tra Cau River triggered 57 submerged houses in residential area 1, Pho Minh Ward, Duc Pho Town. The local authorities have performed the evacuation of four households with seven people from the residential area to a safe location.

Currently, there are 1,203 hectares of newly-sown paddy fields being flooded in Duc Pho. The local authorities have made efforts to support and guide residents on drainage to mitigate damage.

The floodwater on the Tra Cau River reaches its peak of 5.86 meters on December 28 morning.

The Quang Ngai Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue has instructed localities and relevant units to promptly respond to heavy rains that cause the risk of landslides in hills and mountains, flash floods in mountainous areas and inundation in low-lying areas, affecting the winter-spring crop production for 2024-2025.

Districts and cities have reviewed residential areas at risk of waterlogging and landslides, ready for relocating and evacuating residents to safe places; notified local residents and mobilized forces to support them in protecting crops.

Local authorities have set up warning signs and instructed traffic in deeply flooded areas.

As for mountainous districts, local authorities need to closely monitor heavy rains to proactively evacuate residents from high-risk landslide areas to safe locations.

Here are photos featuring severe flooding in Pho Minh Commune, Duc Pho Town.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong