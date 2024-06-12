River flood forces Tuyen Quang Hydropower Plant to open spillway gates

Tuyen Quang Hydropower Plant opened its second spillway gate at 8 a.m. on June 12 to discharge approximately 1,830 cubic meters per second to ensure the safety of the plant and reservoir.

Tuyen Quang hydropower plant opens two spillway gates to decrease the floodwater level on June 11 and June 12.

In recent days, torrential rainfalls have poured down over an extended period in the provinces of Ha Giang, Cao Bang and various places in the Northern mountainous region, carrying large amounts of sludge and floodwater from the upstream areas of Gam and Lo rivers that caused widespread flooding in Ha Giang City and Bao Lam and Bao Lac districts in Cao Bang Province.

Previously, on June 11, the hydropower plant worked at its maximum capacity to discharge a volume of 1,229 cubic meters per second through three turbines and one spillway, raising the total volume of discharged water to more than 3,000 cubic meters per second by the morning of June 12.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting indicated that from June 14 to June 17, the Northern region would experience another intense rainfall event similar to the recent downpour.

According to the latest updated report from the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, as of this morning, four people have been found dead in Ha Giang and Lai Chau provinces, along with thousands of houses in Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Cao Bang, and Ha Giang being flooded.

From June 10 to June 11, thundery downpours caused flooding and damage in the provinces of Thai Nguyen and Tuyen Quang. Thai Nguyen Province recorded that lightning struck and damaged equipment in 15 schools.

Tuyen Quang Hydropower Plant, also known as Na Hang Hydropower Plant, is located on the Gam river basin in Na Hang District, Tuyen Quang Province.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong