PM orders flood mitigation measures in Northern mountainous, midland region

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 10 signed a dispatch requesting floodwater mitigation measures and actions in the Northern mountainous and midland provinces.

The dispatch noted that from the night of June 8 to the morning of June 10, some Northern localities saw heavy rainfall events due to a tropical depression trough combined with a low cyclone zone. Notably, the area of Quang Ngan Commune, Vi Xuyen District, Ha Giang Province recorded a rainfall of up to 428mm.



The intense rains led to the rising flood water levels above alarm level 3 on Lo River in Ha Giang Province.

The intense rains led to the rising flood water levels above alarm level 3 on the upstream of the Lo River in Ha Giang Province and Gam River in Cao Bang Province, resulting in three fatalities and several missing persons.

The water levels at Lai Chau, Hoa Binh and Tuyen Quang hydropower reservoirs are higher than the same period last year.

Several areas in Ha Giang, Uong Bi, Ha Long and Hai Phong cities have been submerged severely, resulting in traffic disruption and significantly affecting the production and daily lives of people.

In the dispatch, the Prime Minister sent his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

The weather news from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that the above-mentioned localities would continue to experience torrential rains along with high risks of flash floods, landslides and erosion at low-lying areas and flooding in urban areas.

It is forecast that floods may occur in the river basins of Thao, Da and Lo.

The water level on Gam River overflows the Bao Lam Bridge in Bao Lam District, Cao Bang Province on the afternoon of June 8.

Amid the current urgent situation, PM Pham Minh Chinh asked the Standing Committee of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the National Committee for Disaster Incident Response and Search and Rescue along with ministers, chairpersons of the People’s Committees of cities and provinces and heads of relevant agencies to fully grasp the situation and focus on promptly overcoming the aftermath of the recent floods, soon stabilize people's lives and proactively implement urgent solutions to ensure the safety of people in areas with a high risk of landslides and flash floods.

The Chairmen of the People's Committees of Ha Giang Province and other northern mountainous and midland provinces and cities were directed to mobilize forces to search for missing persons and treat the injured; organize delegations to visit, encourage and promptly support families affected by the disaster, especially families under policy beneficiaries, households with difficult circumstances and those who have lost their homes during recent floods.

Besides, the Prime Minister gave a direction to National Committee for Disaster Incident Response and Search and Rescue to closely monitor the disaster situation and proactively take actions and measures in flood prevention and overcoming flood damage.

The Prime Minister assigned Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang to preside over and direct the implementation of the above-mentioned orders.

Related News Lo River rising causing serious flooding in Ha Giang Province

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong