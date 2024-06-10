Lo River rising causing serious flooding in Ha Giang Province

The Lo River in the Northern Province of Ha Giang is rising rapidly, causing severe flooding in Ha Giang City and some districts of the province this morning.

Water of the Lo River rises causing serious flooding in Ha Giang Province

Authorities in Ha Giang Province said that the continuous rain from last night to this morning caused many places in Ha Giang City to experience historic floods and damage.

Currently, traffic from Ha Giang City to the mountainous districts in the north such as Dong Van and Meo Vac is congested and paralyzed. The river water is still rising, and more rain is forecast.

According to the meteorological agency, from last night to this morning, Ha Giang suffered the heaviest rain in the country, with many places receiving 100-200mm of rainfall. For instance, Ha Giang City and Vi Xuyen District received 226mm of rain. Due to the heavy rain, the Lo River has experienced a flash flood, and flood water has poured into residential areas on both sides of the river.

In the upper reaches of the Lo River, the Mien River and the Nho Que River, flood water is still rising rapidly, pouring into lower reaches. Heavy rains and floods wreaked havoc on the road from the center of Meo Vac district to border communes such as Thuong Phung, Sin Cai, and Son Vi.

To ensure safety and timely support for people and tourists, from the night of June 9, the traffic police force has deployed patrols and checkpoints at the head of the road down to the Nho Que River and three border communes, as these roads are being seriously eroded and are very dangerous.

On the same morning, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control issued an official dispatch to the Ha Giang Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue, requesting the deployment of tasks to respond to rain and floods on the Lo River.

The dispatch said that heavy rains caused rivers to swell to dangerous levels. At dawn on June 10, the water level on the Lo River at Ha Giang City hydrological station was at 103.05m (exceeding the third-stage warning level by 0.05m). Worse, weather forecasters said that the river water will continue rising above the third-stage warning level by about 1-1.5m.

The meteorological agency warned of the risk of flooding in low-lying areas along the Lo River in Ha Giang City and Vi Xuyen District of Ha Giang Province.

The road from Ha Giang City to Dong Van and Meo Vac districts is being divided

To reduce damage to life and protect the property of local inhabitants, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control requested that Ha Giang Province closely monitor the development of rain and floods and promptly inform people in areas at risk of flooding so that local residents can prevent damage and keep their property safely.

The road down to Nho Que River was destroyed by floods

At the same time, local administrators should be ready to carry out evacuation of people in downstream of reservoirs, dams, low-lying areas, along rivers, and areas with a high risk of flooding and landslides to safe shelters. Additionally, administrators should notify fish breeders along the river, owners of waterway transport means, and mine owners about rain and floods so that they can proactively take preventative measures.

Local forces should be sent to inspect, patrol, and clear the flow, patrol, guide traffic, especially in areas through bridges, culverts and areas with deep flooding and swift water.

Last but not least, the local government should direct reservoir owners to be on duty, operate reservoirs according to procedures, and ensure the safety of works in the downstream area, the dispatch requested.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan