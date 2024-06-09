Heavy rain in Northern region expected to gradually diminish from June 10

The standing agency for natural disaster prevention and control advises preparing for the ongoing risk of heavy rainfall in the Northern region due to extended periods of bad weather.

The Gam River overflowed across the Bao Lam Bridge in Bao Lam District, Cao Bang, on the afternoon of June 8.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), last night and this morning, June 9, showers and thunderstorms occurred in the Northern region, Thanh Hoa, and the Southern region, with localized heavy rain.

In particular, the Northeastern region experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, with some areas receiving torrential rain. In Hanoi and many other locations, rain persisted steadily throughout the night and into the morning of June 9.

At 8 p.m. on June 8, lightning caused a fire at a shop in Gia Sang Ward, Thai Nguyen City. The image is shared by a local resident.

As of 8 a.m. on June 9, several weather stations recorded rainfall amounts exceeding 130mm, including Xuan Minh (Ha Giang) at 143mm, Y Can (Yen Bai) at 140mm, Bac Son (Quang Ninh) at 303mm, Mai Dinh (Bac Giang) at 134mm, and Dai Phuc (Bac Ninh) at 145mm.

The NCHMF warns that from now until the morning of June 10, the Northern region and Thanh Hoa will continue to experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with localized rainfall exceeding 150mm.

Additionally, today and tonight, the South Central Coast, Central Highlands, and Southern region will also have showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain exceeding 70mm, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

Currently, river water levels in the North have improved thanks to the rain. The Red River has seen a minor early-season flood. Meanwhile, the Gam River has experienced flooding surpassing alert level 3, causing severe inundation in Bao Lam and Bao Lac districts of Cao Bang Province.

Hanoi has seen continuous rainfall throughout the night, and by the morning of June 9, flooding has reached the level of cars in the Cau Duong area (Gia Lam District).

On the evening of June 8, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control issued an official dispatch requesting monitoring and response to the flooding on the Gam River.

As of this morning, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control issued another official dispatch urging Northern localities to prepare for heavy rainfall, which could exceed 150mm. There is a heightened risk of flash floods, landslides in mountainous areas, and flooding in low-lying and urban areas.

"Deploy rapid response teams to inspect and review residential areas near rivers and streams, low-lying areas, and high-risk zones for flooding, flash floods, and landslides. Take proactive measures to clear water flow paths and organize the relocation and evacuation of residents if necessary," the dispatch stated.

The NCHMF predicts that from the afternoon of June 10, heavy rain in the Northern region will start to gradually decrease.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan