Restoration of memorial site where Uncle Ho lived, worked inaugurated

At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The Party Committee and People’s Committee of Phu Thuong Ward held the ceremony to unveil a commemorative plaque marking the restoration and preservation of the historical site where President Ho Chi Minh once lived and worked at the home of Madam Nguyen Thi An.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Phu Thuong Ward People’s Committee, Bui The Cuong, emphasized that the residence of Madam Nguyen Thi An is a site of profound historical significance. It was the first place where President Ho Chi Minh stayed and worked upon his return to Hanoi from the Viet Bac revolutionary base, from August 23 to 25, 1945, in preparation for proclaiming the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

At this house, President Ho Chi Minh held pivotal meetings with revolutionary leaders, including Truong Chinh, Vo Nguyen Giap, Tran Dang Ninh, and Nguyen Luong Bang, to review the outcomes of the nationwide August Revolution and to prepare for the historic National Day on September 2.

Following that landmark event, the family and local community had the honor of welcoming President Ho Chi Minh once again during his visit in 1946. In 1957, the people of Phu Thuong received Uncle Ho's attention and thoughtful guidance that has since been recorded and passed down through generations. In recognition of its historical and cultural significance, the residence of Madam Nguyen Thi An was officially designated as a national heritage site by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on December 3, 2021.

The nearly century-old residence of Madam Nguyen Thi An where President Ho Chi Minh once lived and worked

Built in 1929, the nearly century-old residence of Madam Nguyen Thi An comprises five compartments, with solid yellow-painted brick walls and a roof made of traditional Hung Ky tiles, topped with decorative ridge tiles. Despite undergoing four rounds of restoration supported by local authorities and agencies, the structure still cannot avoid damage and deterioration over time.

On April 15, 2022, the restoration and preservation project for the historical residence of Madam Nguyen Thi An was approved in principle by the People’s Council of the former district of Tay Ho. The project subsequently received formal agreement from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on January 16, 2023, and was officially approved by the Tay Ho District People’s Committee on October 1, 2024. The total investment allocated for the comprehensive restoration of this revolutionary heritage site exceeds VND5 billion (US$190,000).

After more than five months of construction, the restoration and preservation project of Madam Nguyen Thi An’s house has been completed on schedule. The site has been honored as one of the landmark projects selected to bear a commemorative plaque in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

