Residents trapped in roads heading to downtown Hanoi after downpour

Widespread traffic congestion has been recorded in almost all arterial streets leading to the center area of Hanoi from sub-urban areas this morning.

The traffic jam was triggered by a spell of torrential rain occuring in the Northern region including the capital city of Hanoi from last night to this morning.

As of this morning, heavy rain continued to drench the capital city during rush hour causing more severe congestion.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that the rainfall in some places in Quang Ninh, Thai Nguyen and Bac Kan provinces exceeded 100 mm.

It is forecast that thundery downpours will linger until September 15 across the provinces of Son La, Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Bac Kan, Bac Giang, Vinh Phuc, Lang Son, Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Ha Tinh.