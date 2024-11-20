42 int’l delegations register to participate in Vietnam Int’l Defense Expo

So far, 42 international delegations have registered to participate in the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 which is scheduled to take place at Gia Lam Airort in Hanoi on December 19-22.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made at a press conference of the 2024 Vietnam International Defence Expo which was organized in the capital city on November 19 by the Ministry of National Defense. Visitors will have a free admission from 1 p.m. on December 21 to 22.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Nguyen Xuan Thuy, Deputy Director of the Propaganda and Training Department of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army said that the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 is an internationally significant event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the National Defence Day (December 22, 1989-2024).

So far, the expo has drawn nearly 200 enterprises and units from 27 countries in the Southeast Asian region, Asia, Europe, and America.

Major General Le Quang Tuyen speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Major General Le Quang Tuyen, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Defense Industry, with a large quantity of weapons and a wide range of equipment, the exhibition is expected to offer many surprises to viewers and attract attention from partners and visitors.

The Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 will also include areas introducing achievements in building the people’s armed forces and national defense system, achievements of the Vietnam People’s Army over 80 years, 35 years of the National Defence Day, economic-defense products, the results of digital transformation of military agencies, units, and enterprises.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh