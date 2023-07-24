Reference exchange rate up VND19 at week’s beginning

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at VND/US$23,753 on July 24, down VND19 from the last working day of the previous week (July 21).

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is VND/US$24,941 and the floor rate VND/US$22,565.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates fluctuated variably.

At 8:30 a.m., Vietcombank listed the rates at VND/US$23,455 (buying) and VND/US$23,825 (selling), both down VND5 from the end of July 21.

Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by VND5, listing the buying rate at VND/US$23,515 and the selling rate at VND/US$23,815.

During the week from July 17-21, the daily reference exchange range was adjusted down on Monday and Wednesday, and up on the other days.