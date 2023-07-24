SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Business

Reference exchange rate up VND19 at week’s beginning

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at VND/US$23,753 on July 24, down VND19 from the last working day of the previous week (July 21).
Reference exchange rate up VND19 at week’s beginning ảnh 1

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is VND/US$24,941 and the floor rate VND/US$22,565.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates fluctuated variably.

At 8:30 a.m., Vietcombank listed the rates at VND/US$23,455 (buying) and VND/US$23,825 (selling), both down VND5 from the end of July 21.

Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by VND5, listing the buying rate at VND/US$23,515 and the selling rate at VND/US$23,815.

During the week from July 17-21, the daily reference exchange range was adjusted down on Monday and Wednesday, and up on the other days.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Reference exchange rate State Bank of Vietnam commercial banks

Other news