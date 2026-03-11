Ho Chi Minh City orders transport firms to report fuel price impact

Facing domestic fuel hikes driven by Middle East tensions, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction directed transport companies to urgently detail how rising costs are affecting passenger volumes, fares and overall operations.

Speaking this afternoon, Deputy Director of the department Bui Hoa An said escalating tensions in the Middle East have significantly affected global energy markets. As a result, domestic fuel prices have been raised several times within a short period, putting pressure on transport operations.

The request follows the Vietnam Road Administration’s official dispatch No. 1289/CDBVN-QLVT issued on March 10, 2026 which calls for reports and assessments on how the conflict in the Middle East is affecting road transport activities.

Accordingly, transport companies in Ho Chi Minh City are asked to urgently report on their business operations. The reports should detail whether passenger transport volumes and freight shipments have increased or decreased compared with previous periods, as well as additional operating costs arising from higher fuel prices.

Companies are also required to provide information on any adjustments to ticket prices and freight rates, along with their compliance with regulations on price declaration and public listing. In addition, firms are encouraged to report any operational difficulties or obstacles encountered in passenger and cargo transport by road.

Based on the submitted reports, the Department of Construction will assess the extent to which fuel price fluctuations are affecting the city’s transport sector. The department will then propose appropriate measures to ensure stable transport operations, meet travel demand, and maintain smooth goods circulation.

Transport companies must submit their reports directly to the department through the interlinked electronic system used for licensing road transport businesses. The department requires reports to be submitted before 9 a.m. each day to allow timely consolidation and reporting.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan