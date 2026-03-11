Business

Ho Chi Minh City orders transport firms to report fuel price impact

SGGPO

Facing domestic fuel hikes driven by Middle East tensions, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction directed transport companies to urgently detail how rising costs are affecting passenger volumes, fares and overall operations.

bxe-md-8779-6203.jpg

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction today requested transport companies to report the impact of rising fuel prices on their operations, including changes in passenger and cargo volumes, operating costs, and fare adjustments.

Speaking this afternoon, Deputy Director of the department Bui Hoa An said escalating tensions in the Middle East have significantly affected global energy markets. As a result, domestic fuel prices have been raised several times within a short period, putting pressure on transport operations.

The request follows the Vietnam Road Administration’s official dispatch No. 1289/CDBVN-QLVT issued on March 10, 2026 which calls for reports and assessments on how the conflict in the Middle East is affecting road transport activities.

Accordingly, transport companies in Ho Chi Minh City are asked to urgently report on their business operations. The reports should detail whether passenger transport volumes and freight shipments have increased or decreased compared with previous periods, as well as additional operating costs arising from higher fuel prices.

Companies are also required to provide information on any adjustments to ticket prices and freight rates, along with their compliance with regulations on price declaration and public listing. In addition, firms are encouraged to report any operational difficulties or obstacles encountered in passenger and cargo transport by road.

Based on the submitted reports, the Department of Construction will assess the extent to which fuel price fluctuations are affecting the city’s transport sector. The department will then propose appropriate measures to ensure stable transport operations, meet travel demand, and maintain smooth goods circulation.

Transport companies must submit their reports directly to the department through the interlinked electronic system used for licensing road transport businesses. The department requires reports to be submitted before 9 a.m. each day to allow timely consolidation and reporting.

Related News
By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

domestic fuel hikes Middle East tensions rising fuel prices transport companies transport sector

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn