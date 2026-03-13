Industry and Trade Ministry unveils digital platform to boost export expansion

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has launched a new digital platform designed to provide businesses with timely market data and trade insights, helping them strengthen strategies and expand exports in an increasingly competitive global economy.

At a trade promotion conference with Vietnam’s overseas trade offices yesterday, the Ministry of Industry and Trade officially launched a digital platform to support the development of foreign markets.

Deputy Minister Phan Thi Thang explained that the platform functions as a shared database, consolidating information from Vietnam’s trade offices abroad, departments under the Ministry, and local authorities.

The platform provides data on socio-economic conditions, trade policies, import standards, import and export data, trade opportunities, trade promotion programs, and a list of reputable importing businesses in many markets.

This will be an important information channel to help businesses access consumer trends, technical barriers, and import regulations of various markets more quickly. As a result, businesses can proactively develop appropriate production, business, and export market development strategies.

At the conference, many industry associations also proposed strengthening solutions to expand export markets. Representatives from the Vietnam Logistics Business Association suggested promoting information sharing on logistics infrastructure, port systems, transportation corridors, and freight rate fluctuations in various markets to help businesses develop more effective market access strategies.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Xuan)

The Vietnam Textile and Garment Association proposed increasing resources for trade promotion programs to expand into new and niche markets, while also providing early information on tax policies and technical standards to enable businesses to proactively adapt.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers recommended expanding trade promotion programs to potential markets such as South America, South Asia, and the Middle East, aiming to reduce dependence on traditional markets and create more growth potential for the seafood industry.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son emphasized that the creation of a digital platform for developing foreign markets marks a crucial step in the industry and trade sector’s digital transformation. In the face of a rapidly evolving global economy and intensifying competition, he noted that timely, accurate, and reliable market information is essential for effective management and business operations.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that once the digital platform is fully operational, management agencies will be able to swiftly monitor market trends, detect risks and trade barriers at an early stage, and provide stronger support for businesses in accessing information and international partners. He added that the platform will enhance trade management capacity, facilitate the expansion of export markets, and promote sustainable integration into the global economy.

By Ai Van - Translated by Anh Quan