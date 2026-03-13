Seminar highlights capital mobilization for double-digit growth

At yesterday’s seminar, officials emphasized the urgent need to diversify capital channels and improve resource allocation to achieve the Party and State’s ambitious double-digit economic growth targets.

At the workshop ( Photo: SGGP/ Luu Thuy)

Yesterday afternoon in Hanoi, Lao Dong Newspaper, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Vietnam, organized a seminar titled "Effectively Mobilizing Capital to Serve Double-Digit Growth Targets.”

At the seminar, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi emphasized that achieving double-digit economic growth, an objective set by the Party and the State, requires the effective mobilization and utilization of development resources.

He noted that Vietnam’s capital structure remains overly dependent on bank credit, while the capital market and long-term financing channels still have considerable untapped potential. To support sustainable growth, he underscored the importance of diversifying capital sources, enhancing market quality, and improving the efficiency of resource allocation.

According to the representative from the Ministry of Finance, budget resources should focus on areas with high spillover effects, such as transportation infrastructure, energy, digital infrastructure, and projects promoting green transformation. Capital allocation must be closely linked to national and regional planning, avoiding scattered investments.

Simultaneously, restructuring budget revenue and expenditure is considered a crucial task to create room for development investment.

In addition, another important solution is to promote public-private partnerships to mobilize non-budgetary resources for large infrastructure projects. Simultaneously, the capital market needs to expand other mobilization channels such as bonds, securities, and foreign investment.

According to the representative from the Ministry of Finance, the decisive factor for investment capital to truly generate sustainable growth is improving the efficiency of capital utilization.

Speaking at the workshop, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, Pham Thanh Ha, stated that the current global economic context harbors many risks due to unpredictable developments, negatively impacting the domestic economy.

According to the Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, the banking sector needs to focus on improving credit quality, directing bank credit flows into production and business sectors, priority sectors, and new growth drivers that are consistent with the economic restructuring process.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan