Ho Chi Minh City to establish venture capital fund in Q1

Ho Chi Minh City plans to establish a venture capital fund in the first quarter as part of efforts to accelerate the development of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visits the Intelligent Operations Center atBecamex Investment & Industrial Development Corporation in Binh Duong Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

The Government Office has recently issued a notice conveying the conclusions of Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh regarding the development of information technology infrastructure for the International Financial Center in Vietnam.

The Deputy Prime Minister assigned the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to take the lead, in coordination with relevant ministries and agencies, in urgently establishing a working group to formulate a project on developing the information technology system for the International Financial Center in Vietnam. The working group will include representatives from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the State Bank of Vietnam, the Ministry of Finance, and other relevant ministries and agencies. The project must be completed no later than May.

On March 10, the Steering Committee for the development of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation in Ho Chi Minh City held its fourth meeting to review the progress of tasks related to science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation in 2026.

According to the meeting’s conclusions, Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the Steering Committee, assigned Party committees, agencies, and localities across the city’s political system to focus on directing the investment and procurement necessary to complete network infrastructure and information technology equipment. The target is to complete these tasks within March 2026 and no later than April 2026.

Relevant units were also urged to promptly implement key tasks in the first quarter of 2026, including the establishment of a venture capital fund, the formulation of special policies to attract experts, and the implementation of a regulatory sandbox mechanism. In addition, the city will soon issue a data architecture framework and ensure that existing databases are regularly updated to meet the criteria of being accurate, complete, clean, live, unified, and shared.

The Steering Committee assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance to take the lead, in coordination with the Department of Science and Technology, in advising the municipal People’s Committee to finalize the allocation of investment capital for science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation in 2026. The funding is expected to account for at least 4 percent to 5 percent of the city’s total budget expenditure estimate, ensuring compliance with regulations, efficiency, proper objectives, and the avoidance of waste and duplication. The allocation must be completed by March 2026.

