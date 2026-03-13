15 transport firms increase fares in HCMC as fuel costs rise

Ho Chi Minh City has recorded fare increases by several transport companies as rising fuel costs push up operating expenses.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, 15 transport firms have raised ticket prices on 102 fixed passenger routes, with increases ranging from 5 percent to 36 percent, depending on distance and vehicle type.

Fuel costs account for about 25–35 percent of passenger transport fares, making the sector particularly sensitive to fluctuations in fuel prices.

Some companies at Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station in Ho Chi Minh City have declared fare increases.

On the afternoon of March 12, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Vo Khanh Hung said that through monitoring the operations of passenger and cargo transport businesses in the city, the department has reported to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on several changes in the transport sector under the impact of conflicts in the Middle East.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, fare adjustments by many transport companies are mainly driven by input cost fluctuations, with fuel accounting for about 25–35 percent of passenger transport fares.

Regarding fixed-route road passenger transport, as of March 10, 15 transport companies had announced fare increases on 102 passenger routes. The increases range from about 5 percent to 36 percent, depending on travel distance and vehicle type.

For public bus services, the city currently has 181 routes in operation, including 109 subsidized routes supported by the city budget with the participation of 42 transport companies. According to the department, bus services continue to operate stably and ticket prices have not been adjusted. In the case of rising operating costs, subsidized bus routes will receive additional funding under the 2026 budget plan.

Meanwhile, Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) continues to maintain the current fare levels under Decision No. 5327/QD-UBND dated November 21, 2024, issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, without fare adjustments.

In the taxi and ride-hailing sector, some fluctuations have been recorded. Ho Chi Minh City currently has 36 taxi companies operating around 24,000 vehicles. Among them, Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (GSM), operating about 20,700 electric taxis, accounting for roughly 86 percent of all taxis in the city, has launched a 10-percent fare discount from March 11 to March 31.

15 transport companies have announced fare increases on 102 passenger routes. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Meanwhile, Vinasun Corporation (Vinasun), operating about 1,700 taxis, has raised fares by around 11–12 percent. Other taxi firms have maintained current rates while monitoring market developments.

For ride-hailing services, platforms such as Grab and Be Group have not raised fares, while Xanh SM is applying a 10-percent fare reduction during the above period.

In the road freight transport sector, the Ho Chi Minh City Goods Transport Association said that transportation costs for member companies have increased by about 20–25 percent amid rising fuel prices. Additionally, some businesses reported difficulties in refueling as several fuel stations temporarily faced supply shortages, affecting transport operations.

Railway sector reduces passenger fares and freight rates On March 12, the railway sector announced reductions in passenger fares and freight transport rates after the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance jointly announced a 12.43-percent reduction in domestic fuel prices. Accordingly, the railway sector decided to reduce passenger fares by three percent on all trains and cut freight transport rates by four percent, effective from midnight on March 13. Previously, on March 8, the railway sector had increased passenger fares by 10 percent and freight rates by 15 percent compared to the previous level due to a sudden rise in domestic fuel prices. During this period, fare discount policies for social policy beneficiaries will continue to be applied. Accordingly, the railway sector offers a 90 percent fare reduction for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and revolutionary activists before 1945; 30 percent for people with meritorious services to the revolution, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, war invalids and people with severe disabilities; 15 percent for Vietnamese citizens aged over 60; 25 percent for children aged six to under ten; and 10 percent for students.

By Quoc Hung, Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong