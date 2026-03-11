LNG carrier delivering 63,000 tons docks at Thi Vai Port

LNG carrier FAT’H AL KHAIR has docked at Thi Vai LNG Terminal in Ho Chi Minh City, operated by Vietnam Gas Corporation (PV GAS), carrying approximately 63,000 tons of liquefied natural gas.

FAT’H AL KHAIR docks at Thi Vai LNG Terminal carrying 63,000 tons of LNG.

This marks PV GAS’s first LNG import shipment of 2026, helping strengthen fuel supply security for Vietnam’s national power system.

According to Vietnam Gas Corporation (PV GAS), LNG carrier FAT’H AL KHAIR docked at Thi Vai LNG Terminal in Ho Chi Minh City at 9:30 a.m. on March 10, carrying about 63,000 tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG), equivalent to roughly 87 million standard cubic meters of natural gas.

The LNG shipment was arranged by PV GAS and arrived safely at the terminal following an international voyage.

Notably, the vessel departed the Middle East and passed through the Strait of Hormuz before military tensions in Iran escalated. The LNG from the FAT’H AL KHAIR shipment will be regasified at Thi Vai LNG Terminal and supplied to power plants, helping secure fuel for Vietnam’s national power system as energy demand continues to rise.

By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan