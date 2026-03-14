Fuel prices kept unchanged following March 12 review

The Ministry of Industry and Trade announced domestic retail prices of petrol products will remain unchanged following the price review on March 12 in an effort to help stabilize the market and mitigate potential impacts on socio-economic activities.

Fuel prices will be kept unchanged following March 12 review. (Photo: SGGP)

At 0:30 a.m. on March 14, the Ministry of Industry and Trade stated that Ms. Nguyen Thuy Hien, Deputy Director of the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development, had signed Official Dispatch No. 670 dated March 13 addressed to fuel wholesalers and distributors, informing them of the retail prices of petroleum products in the domestic market.

According to the document, retail prices of petroleum products will be maintained at the levels set during the price review on March 12. The measure is intended to contribute to stabilizing the fuel market and minimizing potential impacts on socio-economic conditions.

At the same time, the disbursement from the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund will continue to be implemented in accordance with Decision No. 450/QD-BCT dated March 12, 2026, issued by the Minister of Industry and Trade on the application of measures to utilize the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund.

The specific disbursement levels are set at VND4,000 (approximately US$0.15) per liter for biofuel gasoline, VND4,000 per liter for unleaded gasoline, VND5,000 (approximately US$0.18) per liter for diesel oil, VND4,000 per liter for kerosene, and VND4,000 per kilogram for mazut oil.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, maintaining the current retail fuel prices following the March 12 review aims to help stabilize the domestic market amid recent fluctuations in global petroleum prices. Should there be any changes to the aforementioned measures, the ministry will issue a subsequent notification to replace the current one.

The regulatory body has changed fuel prices multiple times since the start of March 2026 in order to closely monitor changes in the international market. In particular, during the period from March 5 to March 12, price reviews were conducted on March 5, March 7, March 10, and March 12. The Fuel Price Stabilization Fund was utilized during the reviews on March 10 and March 12 to curb the upward pressure on prices caused by rising global petroleum prices.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh