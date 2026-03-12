Business

Steel prices rise again across Vietnam

SGGP

Major manufacturers including Viet Duc, Hoa Phat, Viet Y, Tung Ho, and VAS have simultaneously raised construction steel prices in mid-March, citing higher costs for billets and input materials.

Illustrative photo

In mid-March 2026, the domestic construction steel market experienced a new price adjustment, as numerous companies announced simultaneous price increases.

Specifically, Viet Duc Steel Group Joint Stock Company recently notified its customers of a price increase of VND300 a kg for construction steel in the Northern and Central regions. Hoa Phat Group has also raised prices for rolled steel and construction rebar by VND300,000 per ton, applicable across various markets, including the Northern region and the Central Highlands.

Other manufacturers such as Viet Y Steel (VIS), Tung Ho Vietnam Steel, and VAS Vietnam Steel have also taken similar price-increasing actions; however, VAS Vietnam Steel indicated that the new prices primarily apply to projects in the Southern region. Since the beginning of 2026, domestic steel prices have undergone several fluctuations.

Most recently, in mid-February, some companies also raised their selling prices by approximately VND200 a kg. According to these companies, the main reason for this increase is the continuous rise in the prices of steel billets and various input materials in recent times. This situation has compelled manufacturers to adjust their selling prices to offset production costs and maintain operations.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

