Ho Chi Minh City ensures adequate fuel, gas supply for market

On March 10, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade held a working session with petroleum and gas trading enterprises to review the energy supply situation across the city, as market demand has been increasing sharply.

Residents refuel their vehicles at Petrol Station 9 in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on March 10. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Deputy Head of the Energy Management Division under the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Khac Hieu, said the authorities are closely monitoring developments in both domestic and international petroleum and gas markets.

According to the latest price updates in several countries, gasoline prices in Singapore are about VND46,000 per liter (US$1.75); in Laos, around VND38,600 (US$1.47) per liter; and in Thailand, roughly VND32,000 (US$1.22) per liter. Prices in China and Cambodia are close to VND29,000 (US$1.1) per liter. Lower prices are recorded in Indonesia and Malaysia, at approximately VND20,000 (US$0.76) and VND17,000 (US$0.64) per liter, respectively, largely due to government subsidy policies.

Overall, Vietnam’s current gasoline prices remain at a moderate level compared with those of neighboring countries.

Deputy Head of the Energy Management Division under the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Khac Hieu, speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Facing supply constraints, several gas enterprises proposed a temporary solution to reduce the filling volume of gas cylinders, such as refilling a 12-kg cylinder with 6 kg of gas or a 45-kg cylinder with 22 kg. However, the Department of Industry and Trade requested that enterprises publicly disclose such adjustments to both regulatory authorities and consumers to ensure full compliance with legal regulations.

In addition, the department is implementing a flexible approach to regulating fuel transportation. Enterprises with demand may submit written requests to receive support for circulation, particularly in the context of traffic restrictions on tanker trucks entering inner-city areas during peak hours.

Starting from March 10, the department has also applied a daily reporting mechanism on fuel supply in order to promptly coordinate distribution when localized shortages arise. In recent days, authorities have recorded cases of residents purchasing gasoline for home storage, which has contributed to a sudden surge in demand.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Market Surveillance Department, Nguyen Tien Dat, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding market supervision, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Market Surveillance Department, Nguyen Tien Dat, said functional forces have noted that several fuel stations temporarily ran out of gasoline or diesel as suppliers had not yet confirmed delivery schedules.

In such cases, market surveillance officers require the outlets to provide full documentation, including purchase orders, order confirmations, and information identifying the responsible supplier, for verification and reporting to competent authorities, while ensuring transparent communication with the public. Monitoring will continue until the supply is restored.

Additionally, the market surveillance force is strengthening oversight of supply–demand developments and retail fuel prices across the city in order to promptly detect abnormal signs such as artificial shortages, unreasonable price increases, supply disruptions, or unjustified suspension of sales.

Market surveillance teams are also focusing inspections on petroleum enterprises and retail outlets, strictly handling violations such as hoarding, selling at prices inconsistent with posted rates, arbitrary price hikes, or trading in petroleum products of unclear origin.

The department maintains a 24/7 duty mechanism and has publicized its hotline—(028) 39321014—to receive feedback and reports from residents.

Ho Chi Minh City police issue warning against unauthorized storage of fuel in homes

Mr. Tran Xuan Phuong, Deputy Head of the Fire Prevention, Firefighting, and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security, delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran Xuan Phuong, Deputy Head of the Fire Prevention, Firefighting, and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security, warned that some residents have been purchasing gasoline in plastic containers, drums, or bottles for storage at home and, in some cases, even keeping them in basements. Such practices pose a very high risk of fire and explosion, particularly in residential areas or houses combined with business activities.

Concluding the meeting, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, emphasized that the industry and trade sector will continue to accompany and support enterprises while advising the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Ministry of Industry and Trade on solutions to address existing difficulties and ensure adequate supplies of petroleum and gas for the market.

At the same time, she recommended that residents purchase and use fuel in quantities appropriate to their actual needs, avoiding hoarding behavior that could place additional pressure on the market and pose potential safety risks.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, emphasizes that the industry and trade sector will continue to accompany and support enterprises. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Trinh Quoc Viet, Deputy Director of Petrolimex Saigon, demand for petroleum products has surged sharply in recent days. Sales volume across the company’s entire distribution system has increased to 131 percent compared with the same period, while in Ho Chi Minh City the figure has risen to 165 percent. In suburban areas, the increase has exceeded 200 percent.

To ensure adequate supply, the enterprise has extended loading hours at its depots, with fuel dispatch operations continuing until 4:30 a.m. each day.

Similarly, Deputy General Director of Southern Gas Trading Joint Stock Company, Tran Anh Dung, said demand has risen significantly, and the company is striving to maintain a stable supply at least until March 20.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Trung Hieu, Deputy Head of the Business Division of Saigon Petro Co., Ltd., noted that the company’s direct sales volume over the past 10 days has increased by 30 percent to 50 percent. However, supply sources remain secured to meet market demand.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh