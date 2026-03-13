Business

Cai Mep port cluster records growth of over 18 percent year-on-year

According to the Vietnam Seaports Association, in the first months of 2026, the Cai Mep port cluster in HCMC recorded container throughput of more than 1.3 million TEUs, representing an increase of 18 percent compared with the same period in 2025.

Cargo being transported to the berth at Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT)

Among the terminals, SP-SSA International Terminal (SSIT) posted an outstanding growth rate of up to 47 percent.

Data released by the Vietnam Seaports Association (VPA) show that total container throughput at the Cai Mep port cluster in the early months of 2026 reached 1,311,781 TEUs. This performance reflects a clear recovery of mainline shipping services and further affirms the cluster’s role as a key international maritime gateway in the Southern region.

Among the terminals in the cluster, Tan Cang – Cai Mep International Terminal (TCIT) recorded the highest volume with 375,007 TEUs, followed by Gemalink International Port (GML) with 345,669 TEUs. Notably, GML maintained a year-on-year growth rate of 20 percent, attributed to the attraction of additional service routes from international shipping alliances.

Mainline vessel calls at SSIT

Significantly, SSIT registered the highest growth rate within the cluster, reaching 47 percent compared with the same period in 2025, with a throughput of 183,746 TEUs. This result indicates substantial improvements in operational productivity and the competitiveness of the port’s services in recent years. Following SSIT in terms of growth was Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT), which handled 211,807 TEUs, up 17 percent year-on-year.

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Ky, Secretary General of the Vietnam Seaports Association, noted that during the first two months of 2026, cargo handling activities at major southern seaports recorded relatively positive growth, with the Cai Mep port cluster maintaining an increase of over 18 percent. This growth reflects the recovery and expansion of import-export activities while also demonstrating the effectiveness of policies aimed at developing seaport infrastructure and strengthening regional connectivity in recent years.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh

