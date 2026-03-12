Fuel prices slashed nationwide following ministries’ action

From 10 p.m. on March 11, domestic retail fuel prices dropped sharply under a joint decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance with kerosene recording the steepest decline compared to the previous adjustment.

Domestic fuel prices drop sharply (Illustrative photo)

In this round, the ministries continued to allocate funds from the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund at fixed rates: bio-gasoline VND4,000 per liter, unleaded gasoline VND4,000 per liter, diesel VND5,000 per liter, kerosene VND4,000 per liter, and fuel oil VND4,000 per kilogram.

After allocating funds from the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund, the maximum retail prices for fuel products were adjusted. For instance, E5 RON92 gasoline was capped at VND22,951 per liter, a decrease of VND3,619 per liter compared to the previous adjustment while RON95-III gasoline was set at VND25,240 per liter, a decrease of VND3,880 per liter; plus, diesel 0.05S was limited to VND26,470 per liter, a decrease of VND4,247 per liter, kerosene dropped VND7,966 to a maximum of VND24,419 per literper liter, fuel oil 180CST 3.5S was adjusted to VND19,001 per kg, a decrease of VND5,706 per kg.

The new prices will remain in effect until the next price adjustment period. Leading petroleum businesses and distributors are responsible for complying with current regulations and circulars on petroleum business and the use of the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund. The Ministry of Industry and Trade will continue to coordinate with relevant agencies to inspect and monitor the supply of petroleum products on the market and strictly handle any violations if detected.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, citing sharp increases in global oil prices and risks in the energy market, urged both individuals and businesses to adopt fuel-saving practices and improve energy efficiency. The recommendation aims to lower costs while strengthening national energy security.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan stated that fuel conservation requires the joint efforts of both the public and the business community. For individuals, many simple but effective measures can be implemented immediately, such as limiting the use of private vehicles when unnecessary, prioritizing public transportation, or carpooling. In addition, regular vehicle maintenance also helps reduce fuel consumption. The Ministry of Industry and Trade recommends that people switch to using energy-efficient vehicles.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan