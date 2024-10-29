Weather

Rainfall in Southern region forecast to decrease gradually from November

SGGPO

From November, rainfalls in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern localities are anticipated to gradually decrease due to changing seasonality.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) reported that people in Ho Chi Minh City would experience high relative temperatures and humidity at daytime and feel cooler at night.

According to forecasts from weather models like GFS, ECMWF, and JMA, scattered rains will linger in several areas under the influence of low-pressure systems and unstable meteorological conditions over the next three to five days.

It is forecasted that the Northern Central and Mid-Central regions will enjoy cooler air thanks to a slight decrease in temperature.

Rains will primarily occur in the northern mountainous areas and the central coastal regions.

In the upcoming days, the Southern region will continue experiencing scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with average temperatures ranging from 24 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius, extending till the end of October.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

