Rainfall activity tends to decrease gradually over Northern, Central regions

Throughout last night until tomorrow morning, various Northern and North-Central localities have experienced moderate to heavy rains and blustery winds.

The capital city of Hanoi has been covered with persistent rains. (Photo: N.L)

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting warned of moderate to heavy rains across the Red River Delta and the Northern coastal provinces and cities including Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces on July 18.



It is forecast that rainfalls in some places of the Red River Delta, the Northern coastal areas and the provinces of Hoa Binh, Yen Bai and Phu Tho could exceed 150mm.

The mid-Central and South-Central regions are likely to experience rainfall ranging from 30mm to above 80mm at daytime on Thursday.

The river water is still rising in Van Chan District, Yen Bai Province.

According to the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, by July 18 morning, additional fatalities have been reported due to heavy rain-triggered flooding, lightning strikes and drowning.

Thundery downpours damaged 34 houses in Kien Giang Province, one house in Hoa Binh Province and another house in Lao Cai Province.

The weather agency also reported ongoing landslide situations from torrential rains. In particular, there were reportedly seven points on National Highway No.4, 11 points on Provincial Roads 152 and 159 in Lao Cai Province and 10 points on Provincial Roads 433 and 435 in Hoa Binh Province.

A landslide occurs in Van Chan District, Yen Bai Province.

Amid the worse situation, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control urged the Red River Delta, North-Central, Central Highlands and Southern provinces and cities to closely monitor weather forecasts, promptly issue disaster warnings and proactively implement measures to respond to heavy rain, lightning, hail and blustery winds.

Notably, the provinces and cities of Tuyen Quang, Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh and Ninh Binh need to concentrate on ensuring the safety of downstream areas during the water discharge from Hoa Binh and Tuyen Quang hydropower reservoirs.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong