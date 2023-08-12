Rain in Northern region, sun in Southern region on August 12

According to meteorological experts, on August 12, Hanoi and the Northern region will continue to experience rainfall similar to that of August 11.

Additionally, precautions should be taken in mountainous areas to prevent landslides along key roads connecting various localities.

Lao Cai, Lai Chau, and Dien Bien in the Northwest and Lang Son and Cao Bang in the Northeast are the places that see the heaviest rainfall.

This is attributed to the impact of a low-pressure trough, resulting in the formation of thunderstorms that transport moisture from the Gulf of Tonkin inland. Hanoi may experience intermittent rain again, approximately around 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. this afternoon.

In the Central region, August 12 saw the persistence of widespread heat, pushing temperatures beyond 39 degrees Celsius in various locations, ranging from Quang Tri to Ninh Thuan. On August 13, the scorching sun will stretch its influence to cover the North Central area. The Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration has indicated a mere 5 percent chance of rain in places like Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, and Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh Province).

Throughout the Southern and Central Highlands region, sunny weather will persist today, with the highest temperatures reaching 32-34 degrees Celsius. Nevertheless, sudden thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening should be anticipated due to convective clouds. Starting on August 13, thunderstorm activity in the Southern region will experience a resurgence.