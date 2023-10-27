Rain expected in Northern, Southern regions on Oct 27

Following a prolonged period of dry weather, the forecast suggests that from the night of October 27 to 28, rain and thunderstorms are expected to return to the Northern region, with the mountainous areas likely to receive heavy rainfall.

On the morning of October 27, Hanoi experienced chilly weather due to a mild cold front spreading from the North. The noon and afternoon forecast suggests that Hanoi will continue to be sunny, with temperatures climbing to a high range of 31-32 degrees Celsius, creating a dry and hot feeling.

According to the meteorological agency, this evening, the Southern region and the Central Highlands will experience rain showers. There will be a risk of flooding due to blocked or slow drainage. It is forecast that by October 31, the Southern region will have widespread heavy rain.

Furthermore, the Southern region is going to face high tides. The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reports that the sea level along the Southern region's coastline is increasing. At the Vung Tau station, it may reach 4.1 meters and then rise to 4.15 meters. There is a risk of flooding in low-lying coastal areas of the Southern region from October 27 to 28.