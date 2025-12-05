Party chief attends Central Public Security Party Committee’s conference

Looking ahead, the Party leader instructed the people’s public security force to give absolute priority to safeguarding security for the 14th National Party Congress.

Looking ahead, the Party leader instructed the people’s public security force to give absolute priority to safeguarding security for the 14th National Party Congress and the elections for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 tenure.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the Central Public Security Party Committee's conference in Hanoi on December 4. (Photo: VNA)

The Central Public Security Party Committee convened a conference in Hanoi on December 4, with Party General Secretary To Lam, who is a member of the committee's standing board, attending and delivering a guidance speech.

State President Luong Cuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, both members of the committee's standing board, also attended and addressed the meeting.

The conference also saw the attendance of Politburo members: Tran Cam Tu, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat; Phan Dinh Trac, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs; and Le Minh Hung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission.

Opening the event, Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang noted that delegates would discuss and comment on the draft report reviewing the work in 2025 and outlining priorities for 2026 within the Central Public Security Party Organisation, the key documents presented at the 81st national public security conference, along with the report on tasks directed by the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Addressing the conference, General Secretary To Lam, President Luong Cuong and PM Pham Minh Chinh commended the dedication, exemplary spirit and results achieved by the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security throughout 2025.

He also emphasised the need to clearly define areas where the public security force can further contribute to the nation’s three strategic objectives of peace and stability, high-quality, sustainable development and improved living standards for all. This includes supporting double-digit economic growth, implementing the Politburo’s strategic resolutions, and ensuring that all tasks deliver tangible, measurable results. The Party chief also stressed the continued building of a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern people’s public security force.

Expressing his full confidence, the Party chief affirmed that, with the spirit of being “the most disciplined, the most loyal and the closest to the people”, the public security force will fulfil their tasks in 2026 with distinction, worthy of the trust placed in them by the Party, the State and the people.

