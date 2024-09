Through last night, local authorities of Cam Pha City, Quang Ninh Province urgently evacuated 136 households from hazardous areas with high risk of landslides.

The Chairman of the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee required Cam Pha City to arrange personnel on duty to evacuate people to safe places and prevent them from returning to their homes until further notice.

Besides, local police forces must ensure the safety of residents' property.

Visible large cracks and signs of subsidence have appeared on a hill in Quang Hanh Ward.

It is estimated that around 250 households have been in hazardous areas with landslides.

Source: VNA - Translated by Huyen Huong