Airfare still accounts for large share of total travel costs

Airfare continues to account for a large proportion of overall travel expenses. This has directly affected the recovery capacity of the tourism market.

Delegates attend the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made at the seminar titled “Solutions to Stimulate Aviation and Tourism Demand in the New Context,” held in Hanoi on May 15.

According to information presented at the seminar, global economic fluctuations, geopolitical conflicts, and unstable fuel prices are driving up operating costs for airlines significantly. Meanwhile, declining consumer purchasing power has led to notable changes in travel behavior. Many families are cutting back on spending and shifting from air travel to road or rail transport to save costs.

Speaking at the seminar, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), Uong Viet Dung, stated that in the new context, the aviation sector is required not only to recover but also to develop in a sustainable, safe, and modern manner while enhancing its adaptability to global fluctuations.

To achieve these goals, the aviation sector will focus on several key groups of solutions, including continuing to improve institutional frameworks to create a more favorable environment for aviation and tourism enterprises; accelerating infrastructure investment and putting into operation Long Thanh International Airport, Gia Binh Airport, and Phu Quoc International Airport; expediting investment and upgrade projects for Da Nang International Airport and Cam Ranh International Airport; and also enhancing management and operational capacity to become an aviation transit hub for the region.

Dr. Vo Tri Thanh, director of the Institute for Brand and Competitiveness Strategy, stated that stronger connectivity between the aviation and tourism sectors is needed to build greater collective resilience against adverse impacts. In addition to overcoming immediate challenges, Vietnam must also prepare a long-term foundation for the aviation and tourism industries, ranging from investment, energy, and infrastructure to the development of maintenance and repair ecosystems.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh