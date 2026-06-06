Over 150 athletes compete in Vietnam’s first-ever SUP Festival on Ly Son Island

More than 150 domestic and international athletes gathered on Ly Son Island on June 6 for the inaugural Vietnam SUP Festival.

The first-ever Vietnam SUP Festival officially kicked off on June 6 in Ly Son Special Zone of Quang Ngai Province, marking one of the key events of the Quang Ngai Sea and Island Tourism Festival 2026. The event combines competitive stand-up paddleboarding with tourism promotion, offering participants a unique opportunity to explore the island’s natural beauty.

The competition attracted over 150 athletes from Vietnam and abroad, who competed in a range of events, including 200-meter, 2,000-meter and 5,000-meter races, as well as team-based categories that showcased both endurance and teamwork.

Making its debut in Ly Son, the stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) festival quickly drew attention thanks to its unique combination of competitive sport and marine tourism experiences.

Beyond the physical and technical challenges of the races, participants had the opportunity to discover the unspoiled beauty of Ly Son Island. Paddling across its crystal-clear waters, athletes enjoyed panoramic views of the island’s rich marine ecosystem, colorful coral reefs and dramatic volcanic rock formations from a distinctive perspective on the sea.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Huy, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Ly Son Special Zone, the festival marks the first time the island has hosted a national SUP event.

He said the competition contributes to promoting the image of Ly Son and its people, while supporting the development of tourism and service industries. The event is also expected to help establish Ly Son as a destination for marine sports tourism in the years ahead.

The festival reflects growing efforts to diversify tourism products in Quang Ngai Province and leverage the island’s unique natural assets to attract both sports enthusiasts and travelers seeking new coastal experiences.

>>>Bellow are some photos from the festival.

By Nguyen Trang, Dinh Nhut- Translated by Huyen Huong